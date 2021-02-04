A local man is facing up to six years in prison and a maximum term of life imprisonment after a woman told police he sexually assaulted her in her vehicle last year.
Christopher Johnson, 37, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court on Jan. 29 to two felony counts of sexual assault with no consent, one felony count of aggravated assault, and one felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct.
Johnson was released on conditions that he not buy, possess or drink alcohol, and that he not have any contact with the woman who accused him.
Johnson was charged based on an affidavit written by Detective Ryan Ashe, of the Rutland City Police Department, who stated police got a report of sexual assault on Nov. 7, 2020.
The 32-year-old woman told police she had agreed to give Johnson a ride to the Quality Inn on South Main Street, where he was staying. She said he sexually assaulted her using his hand.
The woman said Johnson had asked her to perform a sexual act and when she refused, he touched her against her will. She told police she had been hurt when he allegedly strangled her and bit her breast.
According to the affidavit, a Vermont State Police trooper went to the woman's Rutland County home to take photos of her injuries. Ashe said when he reviewed them, the images matched the injuries described by the woman to police.
The woman agreed to be interviewed again at the Rutland County Child First Advocacy Center (CFAC) on Nov. 12. Ashe said she knew the interview would be recorded and that she would be asked to swear to her statement.
The affidavit said the woman told police she had known Johnson for about eight years and said there had been no problems between the two of them.
Ashe said the woman had come to the CFAC with a written statement and read from it during the interview. She said she had seen Johnson and a friend in the parking lot of a Rutland Town grocery store. She said she agreed to drive them to the Quality Inn.
She said the friend left the car but she and Johnson continued talking. She said he said he had a “thing” for her, which she said she interpreted to mean romantic feelings.
According to the woman, Johnson exposed himself and attempted to force her head down. She said she told him "no."
The woman said during the alleged incident, Johnson told her she would “have to do what he says and call him 'daddy.'” She said that he forced her into nonconsensual contact.
The woman said Johnson began to choke her with his right hand. She stated this had scared her.
She told police she had tried to text a friend for help during the alleged incident. She said hoped the friend would reply and the incoming message would interrupt Johnson so she could get him to leave.
Ashe said police were granted a warrant to allow them to monitor text messages between Johnson and the woman. The warrant was used on Dec. 7 but Johnson's responses to the woman indicated no memory or knowledge of the events as she described them, although he did not directly deny them either, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit stated police also recorded a verbal conversation between the woman and Johnson, but he continued to deny he remembered anything from that night. However, he acknowledged there had been incidents in his recent past of drinking and actions he was told about later but didn't remember.
Ashe wrote that Johnson was arrested Jan. 28, but declined to speak with police.
According to Ashe, Johnson has several charges pending, including strangulation and threatening.
The charges of sexual assault are punishable by no fewer than three years in jail and up to life imprisonment. The maximum penalty for the lewd and lascivious conduct charge is five years and Johnson could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail if convicted of the aggravated assault charge.
