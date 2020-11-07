A local man could face more than 50 years in mandatory minimum penalties if convicted of six felony counts filed against him alleging he touched a preteen girl in Rutland County several times between September 2016 and March.
Horacio G. Morales-Gabriel, 29, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to one felony count of aggravated repeated sexual assault on a child, two felony counts of sexual assault on someone younger than 13 and three felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
The charge of repeated sexual assault carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 25 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison. The counts of sexual assault on someone younger than 13 carry mandatory minimum penalties of 10 years in jail and maximum penalties of life in prison. Each of the lewd and lascivious conduct charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 2 years in jail and a maximum term of 15 years in prison.
Morales-Gabriel was ordered held without bail Monday but released after a Friday hearing. He was ordered not to have contact with minors younger than 16 and to observe a 24-hour curfew at his home.
The charges were based on an affidavit written by Chief Edward Dumas II, of Rutland Town Police Department. Dumas became involved in the case June 9 as an investigator with the Special Investigations Unit working out of the Rutland County Child First Advocacy Center (CFAC).
Dumas said he learned that a woman had reported to the Rutland City Police Department that a 13-year-old girl, to whom she is related, had allegedly been touched by Morales-Gabriel.
Dumas said he arranged for an interview at the CFAC between himself and Vermont Department for Children and Families Investigator Julie Bland and the girl. The affidavit did not provide the date of the interview.
According to the affidavit, the girl told investigators that Morales-Gabriel, whom she knew, had first allegedly touched her at the home of a friend whom she knew by his nickname. Dumas said in the affidavit that through his law-enforcement duties he knew the friend and that he went by the nickname used by the girl.
“When Morales stopped doing this to her, he told (the girl) if she told anyone, he would blame her for what happened, and she would be in trouble. (The girl) told us each time Morales did this to her, he would become more aggressive in telling her it was her fault and she would be in trouble,” Dumas wrote in the affidavit.
The girl described a second similar incident of Morales-Gabriel allegedly touching her when they were both at the home of a woman who was on vacation at the time. Dumas said he later confirmed the woman had been on vacation and added the girl would have been 9 years old at the time.
The girl told investigators of another alleged incident that happened in the car in Castleton in February when she was 13. She said this time when he touched her, and he ignored her asking him to stop, she bit his arm until he stopped.
The final alleged incident the girl disclosed happened at Morales-Gabriel’s Rutland home around January or February, the girl told investigators. She said he apparently stopped touching her because another adult entered the room.
Dumas said he interviewed Morales-Gabriel on June 29 in the backyard of Morales-Gabriel’s home.
While Morales-Gabriel confirmed many of the details of the circumstances around the alleged incidents described by the girl, he denied touching her inappropriately, according to the affidavit.
Dumas said Morales-Gabriel acknowledged he may have accidentally touched the girl’s body in places he shouldn’t during play but said he believed the girl was accusing him because of a relationship that was ending between him and an adult woman whom the girl knew.
