A Rutland man died Tuesday after a crash on Route 7 in Bennington, according to the Bennington Police Department.
Micah Christian, 27, was found dead near the scene of the crash after apparently being thrown from the 2005 Honda Pilot sport utility vehicle he had been in with Sara Christian, 24, and a 20-month-old girl.
Sara Christian and the child were taken to Albany Medical Center by members of the Bennington Rescue Squad.
Micah Christian, Sara Christian and the baby were all ejected from the SUV as a result of the crash. Police said the baby was not buckled into the car seat that was in the Pilot and Sara and Micah were not wearing seat belts.
The crash occurred on Route 7, south of the divide, in Bennington. It was reported about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday.
Preliminary investigation revealed the Pilot and a second vehicle were being driven south on Route 7 in separate lanes. One driver, who was not identified but who police said was driving “well over the posted speed limit,” attempted to make a lane change and collided with the other vehicle.
Police said Thursday that they have not yet determined who was driving the Pilot.
This collision caused both vehicles to leave the roadway, go through a guardrail and down over an embankment on the west side of Route 7.
When police reached the area, both vehicles were off the road.
The infant was carried to the roadway by a Bennington police officer who rendered aid and eventually turned the infant over to emergency medical service providers. The infant sustained injuries that are considered serious but not life threatening, police said.
A Bennington officer immediately rendered critical first aid and applied a tourniquet to Sara Christian’s right arm. Members of the Bennington Rescue Squad provided emergency medical treatment.
The other driver, James Caroleo, 70, of Arlington, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington by the Pownal Rescue Squad.
Route 7 was closed from Exit 3 in Arlington to Bennington for about five hours while the crash was investigated.
The Bennington Rural Fire Department assisted at the scene by providing traffic control. The Bennington Police Department’s crash reconstructionist responded to the crash scene.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Roscoe Harrington or Cpl. Keith Diotte at the Bennington Police Department or through www.Benningtonpolice.com online.
