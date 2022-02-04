BURLINGTON — A Rutland man, picked up during a major drug raid in the city this week, is facing a federal charge of being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.
Sergio Fuentes, 48, was among five people taken into custody after a raid at 25 Crescent St. that netted two stolen guns, heroin, crack cocaine, more than $12,000 in cash and other evidence of drug trafficking on Wednesday, according to Rutland City Police.
Three juveniles also were found at the home, which was part of the focus of the multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking in the area, Detective Sgt. Chuck Whitehead said.
“I don’t know what I am being accused of,” Fuentes told Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle at the start of a hearing in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday. Fuentes appeared from the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for a virtual court hearing.
Doyle took a short break to allow Fuentes to consult with his defense lawyer again. When the hearing resumed, Doyle agreed to continue the hearing until Tuesday when he will consider a government motion to detain Fuentes both as a risk of flight and a danger to the community. Under federal bail laws, pre-trial detention is available because the criminal charge involves a firearm.
Fuentes has a criminal history that includes a federal conviction in 2016 for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in Connecticut, records show.
The Connecticut investigation was sparked by a series of overdoses, including one that killed a 14-year-old, court records show. Investigators secured two drug buys from Fuentes, who was known as “Chongo,” court records show.
Fuentes, who was born in Mexico, also has a conviction for a burglary in Michigan, court records show.
U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) brought its Special Response Team (SRT) to Rutland to help secure the residence so it could be searched by police, court records show. They note the SRT surrounded the house, identified themselves as law enforcement and ordered the occupants to exit the residence.
Fuentes was the only person who refused to comply with the order, HSI Special Agent Joseph Dornbierer said in a court affidavit. He wrote Fuentes was found hiding inside a locked second floor bedroom.
Two guns were found inside the bedroom: a Glock .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol and a Smith & Wesson 9mm semiautomatic pistol. Both guns, which were loaded, were determined to have been stolen, according to a trace of serial numbers by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Dornbierer wrote.
In a second room — with access only through Fuentes’ bedroom — investigators found more money, suspected heroin and more ammunition, HSI said.
Fuentes was provided his Miranda rights in both English and Spanish by a Rutland City officer.
Rutland City Detective Tyler Billings obtained a state search warrant for the residence after police were able to secure several controlled buys of illegal drugs, Dornbierer reported.
The raid was a joint investigation by Rutland City Police, HSI, ATF, the Vermont Drug Task Force and the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Also arrested in the raid were Patrick Higgins, 43, Michele Higgins, 36, and Nicholas Henning, 42, all of Rutland. They are all facing felony counts of selling cocaine, police said.
The fifth arrest was Matthew Layden, 32, of Rutland, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services, police said.
Among the felony charges against Patrick Higgins is that he sold drugs in a school zone, police said.
