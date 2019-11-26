A Lincoln Avenue man was ordered held without bail on Monday after he was arraigned on seven felony charges related to having sexual contact with juveniles.
Don A. Riley III, 41, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to four counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, one count of aggravated sexual assault on someone younger than 13, one count of attempted luring of a child into sexual exploitation of a child and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct.
All of the charges are felonies. The sexual assault of someone younger than 13 carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. From the other charges, Riley would be facing 18 years in mandatory minimum penalties if convicted of all the charges.
Attorney Chris Davis, who represented Riley on Monday, did not object to the state’s request his client be held without bail but asked for a hearing as soon as possible that would determine whether Riley will be given a chance to be released pending the outcome of the case.
The charges against Riley are based on an affidavit written by Rutland Town Police Chief Edward Dumas II in his capacity as an investigator for the Special Investigative Unit of the Rutland County Child First Advocacy Center.
According to Dumas, the current investigation began on Sept. 20 after the mother of a pre-teen girl told the Vermont Department for Children and Families, or DCF, about Riley, a family friend, who she said had been sexually assaulting her daughter.
Dumas noted the pre-teen girl had met before with him and DCF investigator Laurie Bland, about four years ago, at her school to talk about Riley but “she was too afraid then to say anything.”
On Sept. 26, the pre-teen girl and the investigators met at the local office of the Child First Advocacy Center, or CFAC, to discuss the allegations against Riley.
Bland asked the girl why they were talking at the CFAC.
“(The girl) told us it all started Thursday night when she told her mom … what happened four years ago. Bland asked (the girl) what happened four years ago and (the girl) explained Don Riley had sexually assaulted her four years ago.... (The girl) explained it was a scary situation...,” the affidavit said.
The girl said Riley would touch her over her clothes and sometimes order her to take her clothes off in a way she found frightening.
“It made her feel uncomfortable and upset. (The girl) said she wanted to tell someone but she didn’t have the courage to because she was too scared and thought she would get into trouble for what was happening,” Dumas wrote in the affidavit.
The girl said a second pre-teen girl, who was her friend, attempted to intervene but she couldn’t get Riley to leave the first girl alone. However, the second girl told her mother, who reached out to the first girl’s mother.
Dumas said he spoke to the first girl’s mother who acknowledged being contacted by the second woman but said her own daughter denied anything happened.
The pre-teen girl said she finally told a relative who had a relationship with Riley but said the relative didn’t believe her. She said that made her feel mad.
During the course of the investigation, Dumas and Bland learned from the second girl that the first girl’s younger sister had an “emotional breakdown.” The younger sister told the two older girls and other friends that Riley had bitten her chest and touched her.
Photographs of the younger girl were sent to James B. Metz, the assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Vermont’s Children’s Hospital. He responded to say they “could definitely be from a bite or suction injury.”
Investigators also spoke on Oct. 4 to a teenager related to the second girl. She said Riley had asked her to date him. She said she told him he was too old.
Those allegations that he attempted to convince the older girl to have sexual contact with him are the basis of the attempted luring charge.
The affidavit does not provide any indication that investigators questioned Riley or asked him if he would agree to be interviewed.
Riley is being held at the Rutland jail.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.