A warrant has been issued for a local man, who was convicted in August 2008 for a crash that killed a Poultney pedestrian, after he failed to appear in court on Monday to be arraigned on a felony count of grossly negligent driving based on an alleged incident on Nov. 9 in Rutland.
Brent V. Poczobut, 36, of Rutland, was cited to appear in court Monday to also be arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving with a license that had been suspended for a conviction of driving while impaired.
The felony charge was modified because of previous convictions for charges from a fatal crash. The misdemeanor count was modified because Poczobut was previously convicted of driving with a license suspended for impaired driving in 2018.
Based on Poczobut’s failure to appear on Monday, a $1,000 warrant was issued for his arrest.
The newest charges are based on an affidavit written by Officer Sean Maguire, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he was in an unmarked police cruiser on Strongs Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 9. He said he saw a Chevrolet Equinox driven through the intersection of Strongs Avenue and Prospect Street without stopping at the stop sign.
The sport utility vehicle “narrowly” avoided colliding with another vehicle, according to Maguire.
The affidavit said Maguire followed the Equinox on Strongs Avenue and then on South Main Street. Maguire said he noted three times when the SUV went through steady red lights without stopping.
He said he also noticed the driver following too closely to other vehicles and swaying through lanes.
Maguire said the Equinox seemed to be speeding on South Main Street. He estimated the SUV was traveling at 55 to 60 mph in a 35-mph zone. Maguire said he also saw the Equinox being driven at a high rate of speed after the driver entered the middle lane.
That section of South Main Street, also known as Route 7, has two lanes going south, two lanes going north and a middle lane for drivers who are turning.
Maguire said he followed the Equinox into the parking lot of the Econo Lodge where it was parked in an area not marked for parking and very close to the building. Maguire said he had already requested officers in marked police cruisers respond to the alleged incident.
When Poczobut got out of the Equinox, Maguire recognized him from prior law enforcement contact, the affidavit said.
Maguire said Poczobut asked why he was being stopped. Maguire said he told Poczobut he hadn’t been stopped but Maguire followed him until he stopped because of Poczobut’s alleged erratic driving.
According to the affidavit, Poczobut told Maguire he hadn’t stopped at some of the lights and stop signs and had been speeding because his accelerator was “stuck.” Maguire said he pointed out that Poczobut had stopped at the motel lot and asked why Poczobut didn’t just stop the Equinox if the accelerator wasn’t working properly.
“(Poczobut) seemed confused and asked that ‘I take it easy’ on him when I advised he would be getting tickets issued to him,” Maguire wrote in the affidavit.
Maguire said that during the investigation of the alleged incident, he learned that Poczobut had been involved in another crash and had failed to stop before Maguire became involved. Police said the other driver had reported following Poczobut on Strongs Avenue but then losing sight of him. Maguire noted that when he reviewed Poczobut’s criminal history, he saw a conviction for driving while under the influence of drugs from July 2018.
Poczobut served two years in jail after he pleaded guilty to charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash and grossly negligent operation of a motor vehicle in a fatal crash after he struck and killed Paul Delorenzi, 74, of Poultney, while Delorenzi was taking his morning walk across the Thrall Road Bridge in East Poultney.
In October 2014, Poczobut, who was living in Fair Haven at the time, was allowed to obtain his driver’s license through a settlement that was reached just before the case was expected to go to the Vermont Supreme Court.
After being released from prison, Poczobut had to wait for two years before requesting the restoration of his license, a condition that was part of his probation.
But another condition of probation was that his probation officer approve the request. When the request was denied, Poczobut planned to make an appeal to the high court but a deal was reached with Marc Brierre, who was Rutland County’s state’s attorney at the time.
Brierre said he changed the condition that Poczobut’s probation officer could deny his request to restore his license because he believed after previous decisions issued by the Vermont Supreme Court that the justices would find the condition “too broad.”
In 2012, Poczobut violated his probation when police found him driving the truck involved in the fatal crash. He was ordered to spend six months on home confinement after that incident.
