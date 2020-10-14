A local man was sentenced to serve seven years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to three felony charges involving sexual acts with a child, and he still has a sentencing pending in federal court for possession of child pornography.
David Hughes, 39, of Rutland, pleaded guilty on Friday in Rutland criminal court to three felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
During Hughes’ arraignment in December 2018, one of three charges had been filed as a felony count of aggravated sexual assault on someone younger than 13.
According to court records, a plea agreement was reached in September, under which the aggravated sexual assault charge was amended to a lewd and lascivious conduct charge.
After the Vermont Department of Corrections conducted a pre-sentence investigation, Hughes changed his plea and was sentenced Friday.
He was sentenced to seven to 15 years in prison for each charge. All three will be served at the same time.
The agreement calls for 10 years of probation after Hughes is released from prison.
Court records said Hughes has credit for one year and nine months of time served ahead of his sentencing.
The investigation against Hughes for the state charges began in November 2018.
Detective Ryan Ashe, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he had learned that a local woman had heard about allegations made against Hughes in March 2014. Criminal charges weren’t filed against Hughes at the time but she decided she didn’t want Hughes spending time her family.
She put together a box of items that belonged to Hughes.
A man who spoke with Ashe said he found three videotapes in the box that showed children and Hughes, who allegedly exposed himself on videotape.
The woman said young children could be seen in the videotapes. She said she believed the recordings were made in her former home in Castleton.
The woman told police Hughes was someone she “took under her wing” after his mother died. She said Hughes used to play with youngsters.
Ashe said the videotapes seemed to show Hughes encouraging children to take off their clothing.
Hughes was interviewed by investigators in December 2018.
“I don’t understand. I hate people that harm children like that. How could I be one person and then another,” Hughes said, according to the affidavit. In March, Hughes pleaded guilty in federal court to a felony count of possession of child pornography.
In the U.S. District Court for Vermont, Hughes had been charged in January 2019 on two felony counts of coercing a minor to perform a sexual act in order to make a video or take photographs and one felony count of possession of child pornography.
Hughes pleaded guilty in March as part of an agreement under which he would plead guilty to the count of child pornography. Hughes and the government agreed to a sentence of 96 months with a minimum term of five years of supervision after his release.
The child pornography charges were based on the same conduct for which Hughes was charged in state court.
A filing in federal court said the basis for their charges was the use of videotapes because they were manufactured out of state. As the videotapes ended up in Vermont, they traveled in interstate and foreign commerce.
Under the federal agreement, Hughes was to plead guilty to the state charges before being sentenced in federal court. In March, the federal sentencing had been scheduled for July 2. Kraig LaPorte. law enforcement coordinator for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont said by email on Tuesday that with Hughes’ local charges resolved, federal officials would move forward with scheduling his sentencing although no date has been chosen yet.
By email, Rose Kennedy, Rutland County State’s Attorney, and public defender Mary Kay Lanthier, who were listed as the lawyers in the case, declined to comment.
