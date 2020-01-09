A local 20-year-old who confessed last year to having sexual contact with three girls, whose ages were 12, 13 and 14, during three separate incidents in 2018 was sentenced on Tuesday to serve three to eight years in prison, although all but six months of that time was suspended and the six months will be served on home confinement.
Joseph S. Lizotte, 20, of Rutland, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court three times in June 2018 with sexual assault on a person younger than 16 for an incident involving a 13-year-old girl; sexual assault on a person younger than 16 for an incident involving a 14-year-old girl; and a felony count of sexual assault on a person younger than 16 and a felony count of obstruction of justice for an incident involving a 12-year-old girl.
All three charges were resolved in September when Lizotte entered a plea agreement with the state and pleaded guilty to all the charges.
Lizotte’s Tuesday sentencing largely followed the agreement reached in September but with some alterations.
There was agreement that the sentences for both charges of sexual assault but the length of time for the deferment was not decided until Tuesday. The longer the sentence is deferred, the longer the defendant will be under supervision.
For those charges, Lizotte’s sentencing will be deferred for eight years. If he has no further criminal charges at the end of that time, the charges will be dismissed and removed from his record.
Under the plea agreement reached in September, Lizotte was expected to serve six months on home confinement but with an underlying sentence of three to five years.
But Judge David Fenster told Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy and attorneys Mark Furlan and T. Lamar Enzor, who represented Lizotte, on Tuesday that he was not willing to accept the plea agreement because the underlying sentence was not long enough.
After a break in the hearing, the parties agreed to a lengthier underlying sentence of three to eight years and the plea agreement was executed.
All three of the incidents to which Lizotte pleaded guilty happened in Rutland.
In the case which resulted in an aggravated assault charge and an obstruction of justice charge, a 12-year-old girl told police in March 2018 she was being sexually assaulted by Lizotte. While investigating the incident, police learned Lizotte had asked a 15-year-old girl who was a witness to the sexual assault to “lie for him.”
In both the other incidents, Lizotte admitted to sexual conduct with the girls when police interviewed him.
Kennedy told Fenster none of the girls assaulted by Lizotte were in the courtroom on Tuesday, but Kennedy said she had spoken with them and their families.
She said entering the plea agreement would spare the girls from going through a trial but would place two felony charges on Lizotte’s permanent record.
The condition of the convictions will place Lizotte on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry for 10 years and he will have to undergo sex offender counseling, Kennedy added.
Lizotte has been working, which the prosecutor said was one of the positive things in his life and could continue under home confinement but not in prison.
“The state did not want to make him more of a criminal at this age. Home confinement will be a jail sentence in a sense and will punish him but will hopefully give him the chance to hold on to those positive things that are happening in his life so that he can leave this type of behavior behind him,” she said.
Furlan said in the two cases for which he represented Lizotte, the sexual contact was consensual. Fenster questioned when Lizotte truly accepted responsibility because he told police he believed both girls were 16, but Furlan said his client accepted responsibility once he learned the girls’ ages.
Furlan said Lizotte was in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl which showed he was complying with conditions he not be involved with anyone younger than 16.
Fenster granted the state’s request to bar Lizotte from using a computer.
