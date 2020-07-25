A Rutland man man was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 6 years in jail after he pleaded guilty in January to one felony count of possession of cocaine base with the intent of distributing it and one felony count of possession of a gun while committing a drug trafficking crime.
Terrance Chipp, 42, of Rutland, will spend 3 years on supervised release as part of the sentence imposed by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Geoffrey Crawford.
In a statement, U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan said “the possession of firearms to protect drug trafficking activities greatly amplifies the already grave risk of harm to the community caused by heroin and crack cocaine distribution.”
On May 6, 2019, a state search warrant was executed at Chipp's Plain Street home in Rutland. Inside a safe in Chipp’s bedroom, law-enforcement officers found about 8 grams of heroin, 2 grams of cocaine base, a SCCY 9 mm pistol and a loaded magazine. Also, a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol was found inside Chipp’s dresser drawer.
In his plea agreement, Chipp admitted he traded drugs for about 500 rounds of ammunition and he “possessed firearms, in part, to protect his drug trafficking operations,” according to a press release from the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont.
The government argued in its sentencing memorandum that a long sentence was warranted because Chipp had begun trafficking drugs within a year after having served a 3-year state sentence for heroin trafficking:
“The defendant’s high risk of recidivism is not theoretical but based on his long and frequent criminal history,” the sentencing memo said.
This case was investigated by the Vermont State Police Drug Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Rutland City Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Perella and Chipp was represented by Federal Public Defender David McColgin.
