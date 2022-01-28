A Rutland man is being held without bail after being arraigned in federal court on Wednesday on a felony count of possessing a gun despite a history that included conviction for felony drug crimes, resulting in a sentence of more than a year.
Reginald Watson, 45, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Rutland criminal court.
Watson was one of several people arrested after a raid at a Killington Avenue home on Nov. 24.
Based on that arrest, Watson pleaded not guilty in Rutland County criminal court on multiple felony counts of credit card fraud and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault. Those charges are still pending.
The federal charges, based on an affidavit filed by Special Agent Joseph Dornbierer, of Homeland Security Investigations, is based on the arrest from Nov. 24.
Dornbierer said he participated in the raid which happened after law-enforcement agencies obtained a warrant.
There were six people in the apartment, including Watson and David Jordan, 31, of Springfield, Massachusetts, who allegedly jumped out of the building from a second-floor window and fled on foot, the affidavit said. A press release sent by the Rutland City Police Department, said law enforcement officers caught Jordan a short distance from the home.
Jordan is identified only by his initials in Dornbierer’s affidavit.
While executing the search warrant, police found a Davis Industries P380 .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol on the floor of a bedroom. The gun was in plain view, the affidavit said.
During an interview, Watson allegedly admitting to handling the Davis gun and that his DNA was likely to be found on the handgun. The affidavit said Watson told law-enforcement officers that he got the gun on Library Avenue and gave it to Jordan.
Dornbierer said he had reviewed Watson’s record and learned he had been convicted in 2011 on a felony count of selling drugs. Watson was sentenced to serve eight years in jail.
In a motion filed asking that Watson be held without bail, Andrew Gilman, an assistant U.S. Attorney for Vermont, said Watson was accused of “staying at a drug-involved premises where multiple weapons were stored.”
‘”Despite his past drug-based conviction, for which he was sentenced to eight years of incarceration, and the resulting prohibition on his possession of firearms, he remains involved with both guns and drugs. His inability to reform his behavior poses a danger to the community. He now faces a serious federal charge, which creates an incentive for him to flee rather than face the pending charges.”
The order that Watson be held without bail noted that reasons for the decision included his criminal record, history of violence and previous instances of failing to appear in court as required, among other reasons.
The execution of the search warrant on Nov. 24 also resulted in charges for Lawrence Jackson, 50, of Rutland, who was arraigned in November in Rutland criminal court on one felony count of trafficking cocaine, three felony counts of selling cocaine and one misdemeanor count each of cocaine possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He was arraigned in federal court earlier this month after being indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 29 for engaging in drug trafficking and unlawfully possessing a Taurus The Judge .410/.45 caliber revolver.
Jackson was being held on the state charges but he was also ordered detained by the federal court on Tuesday.
