The Rutland LGBTQ+ Meet-Up will host a celebration at Strangefellow's Pub on Evelyn Street tonight to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which is considered the beginning of the LGBTQ rights movement.
A statement announcing the event said participants will “celebrate our right to congregate without persecution.”
The event is set to begin at 7 p.m.
Email rutlandlgbtq@gmail.com for more information about the event.
