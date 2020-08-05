RUTLAND TOWN —An online meeting of the Rutland Town Select Board was interrupted Tuesday by a group of unknown people shouting racist slurs and sexualized profanity.
Owing to COVID-19 concerns, the board, like many across the state and nation, have been meeting remotely for the past several months. Rutland Town uses the web service Zoom to conduct its public meetings.
According to online sources, the practice of attending online meetings to disrupt them is known as “Zoom bombing.”
The Brattleboro Reformer reports that a similar incident occurred at a Brattleboro Select Board meeting, held Tuesday as well, where one unknown person used racial and homophobic slurs, prompting officials to cut the meeting short.
It’s not clear if any other public meetings were disrupted in such a fashion that day. State and national media have reported similar incidents occurring since the COVID-19 measures went into effect and public bodies moved to meeting online.
Rutland Town Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini, who is running for a state Senate seat, said Wednesday that not long into the disruption he halted the meeting, then contacted board members and department heads for them to rejoin. The meeting progressed and ended without further incident.
“We had a large influx of all male names wanting to join and it was seven or eight different guys, probably fake names, but they wanted to join all at once, so we admitted them into the meeting,” he said.
Terenzini said he asked the group if they intended to join a Rutland Town Select Board meeting. One said “yes.” Since the meetings are public and anyone can attend them, things progressed as normal for a short time.
“Three to 4 minutes later, in unison they all started to scream profanities, racial slurs, sexual comments, some of the nastiest, worst things anybody could ever say in private or public,” said Terenzini. “We monitored to make sure they didn’t try to get back into our meeting, which they didn’t, and we continued on with our meeting.”
He said such behavior and words won’t be tolerated at Rutland Town’s meetings.
A recording of the meeting will be available on PEG-TV, but with the disruption edited out.
The town will explore alternatives to Zoom but hasn’t ruled out sticking with it. Terenzini said the trouble is the meetings have to be open to the public, but given the nature of the internet it’s more open to this sort of abuse than a traditional meeting.
There isn’t much that can be done to go after the culprits, said Deputy Chief Ted Washburn, of the Rutland Town Police.
“It’s an internet-based call-in so there’s no telephone numbers or anything for us to track, so it’s unfortunate these kids, or whoever they were I should say, Zoom bombed us, started screaming racial slurs and everything else and made it really sad,” he said.
Washburn said that based on his research this is a problem across the country.
Administrative Assistant to the Select Board, Bill Sweet, said Zoom has features that might guard against this. During a meeting a moderator can mute anyone on the conference and let them speak when they digitally indicate they wish to do so.
“We want to have an open forum and open discussion, so we try not to limit people, but to protect the integrity of the meeting that may be what we go to,” he said.
Reached by email Wednesday, a Zoom representative shared a statement the company has released regarding this problem.
“We have been deeply upset to hear about these types of incidents, and Zoom strongly condemns such behavior. We have recently updated a number of default settings and added features to help hosts more easily access in-meeting security controls, including controlling screen sharing, removing and reporting participants, and locking meetings, among other actions,” it reads, going on to say it’s made efforts to educate its users on security features and practices and encourages the reporting of problems.
Elena Esteban, director of communications and marketing with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, stated in an email that the VLCT has issued some guidance to towns on selecting a remote meeting tool.
