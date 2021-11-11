There’s an increased need for shared living and respite providers for individuals with developmental disabilities in Rutland County, according to the Community Care Network, which agency staff hope to address through two open house-style information sessions on Nov. 17 at Rutland Mental Health’s 78 South Main Street campus.
The Shared Living Program, from CCN's Developmental Services, is based on a “shared life” approach to providing quality care and supports. The program unites trained, compensated caregivers, also called “shared living providers,” who want to share their homes with people who need assistance with daily living.
Through the SLP program, someone with disabilities may live with a single person, couple or family in the community. As members of a household, that person can enjoy the security, consistency and responsibility of community living.
A release from CCN said the program “recognizes how inclusion and the power of enduring relationships help everyone lead more fulfilling lives.”
Respite is an alternative caregiving arrangement for family or home providers or foster families that provides caregivers breaks on an intermittent, time limited basis. Respite supports can be provided by the hour or in 24-hour increments.
Respite can be provided in the client's home, foster home, the respite provider's home, or at another approved neutral location.
“Shared Living and Respite Providers are crucial components of helping individuals with developmental disabilities gain and practice life skills in a supportive environment. Both programs also provide a way for community members to make a positive impact and receive some income,” the release said.
The information sessions will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Community members are invited to drop in, ask questions and learn more about how they can get involved in either program.
