Through grant funding, the elder care services division of Community Care Network/Rutland Mental Health Services is providing caregiver support services for people who are primary caregivers for elderly and chronically ill family members and loved ones.
The Caregiver Support program is free and works with caregivers to reduce stress, achieve care-giving goals and reduce burden as they care for their loved ones.
Funding was provided by the Bowse Trust in Rutland County and the National Family Caregiver Support Program through the Southern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA) in Bennington County.
A news release announcing the service said older adults can be at risk for mental health problems that have an impact on their quality of life and create challenges for managing their existing health problems.
Staff at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate 20% of people 55 years or older experience some mental health concern. Elder care support at Community Care Network provides outreach mental health services including assessment, case management and in-home substance use disorder counseling.
But primary caregivers, individuals who provide health care, assistance and support for elderly and chronically ill Vermonters, can also receive support.
Caregivers get sick, hospitalized and die at twice the rate of their noncaregiving colleagues. They face mental and physical health challenges, such as compassion fatigue, burnout and illness.
Caregivers have reasons beyond their own needs for seeking help for themselves. Evidence shows that if family caregivers are supported, nursing home admissions for their charges may be delayed by up to 1.5 years.
In a statement, Cinda Donton, a clinician at Community Care Network, said “family caregivers are taking care of the bulk of people who have dementia and chronic illnesses in both (Rutland and Bennington) counties.”
“Our goal is to provide support to them. I always tell them that they are caring for their loved ones. It is also important for their needs and health to be taken care of. This program was conceived to help them figure out how to provide care in ways that do not cause harm to them,” she said.
Donton said elder care staff at Community Care Network want to teach caregivers new skills that will help them and those they serve and support.
“Caregivers tend to think that there isn’t good help out there because they believe it’s just the nature of care-giving. But we know there are ways to provide care that are less stressful. We feel it’s essential to support family caregivers because of the epic nature of what they’ve undertaken. And we know that caregivers don’t always reach out because they think there is no way to reduce stress,” she said.
The program encourages caregivers to practice self-care and helps them learn about respite resources. Teaching strategies also help caregivers reduce stress, work successfully with challenging behaviors and develop good boundary-setting skills.
Caregivers can access this support by reaching out by email to caregiversupport@rmhsccn.org or by calling Donton directly at 802-772-7843.
