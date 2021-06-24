Being conservative in a predominantly liberal college can be alienating, but the newest appointee to the nonpartisan Vermont Commission on Women says she hopes to leave political labels at the door and focus her efforts where she and her colleagues see eye-to-eye.
Delaney Courcelle, of Rutland, was appointed to the Vermont Commission on Women by Gov. Phil Scott, the independent non-partisan group announced Tuesday. The VCW is tasked with advancing the rights and opportunities for Vermont women and girls. Its members are appointed by the governor, speaker of the House, and Senate pro tempore.
Courcelle plans to graduate from the University of Vermont Grossman School of Business with a degree in business administration in December, she said on Wednesday. While she’s been active in political groups, she doesn’t think she’ll pursue politics as a career.
“I’m currently doing an internship in finance … it could be a career path for sure, but I think there’s other interests that I have, real estate is one of them, so I hope I get some experience before I graduate in that as well,” she said.
Courcelle is chair of the Vermont Federation of College Republicans. It’s part of the College Republican National Committee, which has chapters in each state. Those chapters then oversee clubs on specific campuses. Courcelle said in addition to UVM, there are clubs at Middlebury College and Norwich University.
She became leader of the UVM group when she was a sophomore.
“There was actually no one in it. I was kind of handed the club by an upperclassman who I'd helped phone bank for Gov. Phil Scott in the 2018 election,” she said. “So when I started it was basically all recruitment.”
The club now has about 60 members, of which 15 or so regularly attend meetings.
“Our club is actually great. We have great discussions. We have libertarians, we have a couple of Democrats in our club, believe it or not,” she said.
Courcelle said being a conservative at UVM was a little lonely at first, but she’s found plenty of people through clubs and other organizations.
She said there is a schism in the Republican party between supporters of former President Donald Trump and those who identify as “never-Trumpers.”
“I don’t really identify with either of those camps, to be honest with you,” she said. “I would consider myself more of a true conservative rather than a Republican who identifies with particular politicians, and I think that that’s the basis of the Republican party in the state, or it should be, at least, based on core ideologies of the Republican party given how much of an ideological minority we are.”
Courcelle takes issue with the notion that being pro-women means one has to be liberal or Democrat.
“The Network of Enlightened Women, which I’m also a part of, is a conservative women's' organization for college women and that organization is great because it really focuses on women’s identity as women, not belonging to a particular party, because I think there’s a narrative, ‘oh, you have to be a Democrat, you have to be liberal to believe in women's education and women's’ rights,’ and I don’t consider myself to be a feminist, but that doesn’t mean I’m not pro women’s rights.”
She said had she been around in the mid-20th century she would have considered herself a feminist, “but the people who are identifying with the feminist revolution or just the feminist ideology, I just disagree with a lot of their fundamental beliefs on a lot of social issues.”
On the VCW, she hopes to focus on workforce development related issues.
“I’m walking into it dropping party labels,” she said. “I just want to be able to serve with these women and be able to discuss issues and serve the women of Vermont without having a party label attached to it because there’s plenty of things we’re going to be able to agree on and there’s certain things we disagree on, and I don’t know of any other commission members.”
She’s also hoping to learn more about issues facing women in Vermont.
“I was very impressed with her, I was very impressed with her resume but also with her experience,” said Cary Brown, executive director of the Vermont Commission on Women. “She has a ton of leadership experience, and it’s really impressive especially for somebody of her age, and so I'm very excited about that.”
Brown said the VCW currently has no students, making Courcelle a valuable perspective to add. She said Courcelle’s experience in encouraging women into leadership positions is also great.
According to Brown, because of how VCW members are appointed, the group has always had a fair amount of political diversity.
“So she won’t be the only conservative on the commission,” said Brown. “We’ve always had a variety of political opinions on the commission and what unites us is caring about equity for women, caring about equity for everybody, advancing rights and opportunities for women, making sure they know about the laws that affect them and know what their rights are, and making sure there are laws ensuring equal rights. Those aren't partisan issues, so it’s not too hard for us to come together and work together, because we have all that commonality.”
