A Rutland-based nonprofit with a mission of increasing access to water and sanitation announced two projects this week that will take place in Honduras and support education, provide information about conserving clean water and provide masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Jamin Gelder, deputy director of Pure Water for the World, which has its office on East Center Street, said the first project, Safe Learning Spaces, started June 25 with a virtual meeting to introduce Honduran teachers and principals to the program and its goals.
For the safe learning spaces program, Pure Water will provide training in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, or WASH, including menstrual hygiene management to teachers from 220 schools.
Gelder said the pandemic had caused a lot of activity before the June 25 launch.
“Initially, this project was going to involve face-to-face training. … Then with COVID affecting everyone, and Honduras has certainly been affected as well, required us to change how we went about conducting this project,” she said.
Gelder said the transition to remote training would have probably presented enough of a challenge but Pure Water staff were working with people from rural areas who don't all have access to internet or reliable cellphone service.
The safe learning spaces program, which is scheduled to be implemented over two years, was developed in conjunction with the Honduran Department of Education, Communication, Environment and Health.
Pure Water will direct the installation or repair of school WASH stations in latrines or hand-washing stations to meet the requirements needed to make them “safe spaces.” The schools will need to have gender-specific latrines to support safe and private facilities for menstruating girls.
Because of the COVID crisis, however, Gelder said the timing of that part of the project is “still up in the air.”
Gelder described the second project as providing safe water for families in a dry corridor in Honduras.
The dry corridor response project started with a “socialization meeting” on July 1 attended by stakeholders including a local mayor, police, educators and health care providers among others.
The goal is to work with local water boards in the four communities served by the project to help them develop water security plans.
“The municipality will be able to create their own water plan, and included in the creation of that is the commitment to be able to implement and manage that plan,” Gelder said.
The dry corridor response project will also involve Pure Water directing the repair of nine water systems, some of them wells and some gravity-fed water systems.
Pure Water staff will provide water sanitation hygiene training to more than 1,000 families and install water filters in their homes.
Staff members at 25 schools will get training on rainwater harvesting systems, installation of water filters and hygiene trainings.
The safe water for families project is designed to be implemented in six months.
Both of the projects are sponsored by UNICEF, but Gelder said Pure Water for the World has other projects in Haiti and Honduras for which the nonprofit would welcome donations.
Beyond the work to bring safe water to areas where it's most needed, Gelder said Pure Water staff members are responding to COVID. Staff in those countries served have limited ability to get out in the field but they are working to spread information in rural areas about safety during a pandemic, providing guidance on proper hand washing or mask wearing.
“Just key elements that we receive here through our messaging, but that's not readily available to these rural areas,” she said.
Gelder said Pure Water has been working in Honduras since the early 2000s. There are a little more than 300 communities in Honduras, she added, and Pure Water has done projects in about half of them.
