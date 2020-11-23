After more than 40 years with the region’s Visiting Nurses Association, almost 30 as its CEO, Ronald J. Cioffi will be stepping down and retiring in June.
The agency largely provides care brought to people’s homes so that individuals can live independently as long as possible.
VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, or VNAHSR, has changed greatly since Cioffi joined as dialysis nurse in 1980. The Rutland agency merged with Rutland Area Hospice in 1996, the Dorset Visiting Nurse Association in 2007, acquired the VNA & Hospice of Southern Vermont Medical Center in 2014, and merged with Manchester Health Services in 2017.
The announcement of Cioffi’s pending retirement was made on Monday, his 70th birthday.
“I had decided I was going to retire. Original plan, I was going to retire the end of this year, but with COVID and the new payment system in Medicare, I decided to extend it to June 1. My goal was to try to make it to 70 and stay alive. And I’m still alive so … I think 70 is a good age,” Cioffi said.
In a statement, Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center, said Cioffi had dedicated the “majority of his professional life to improving health care in our region.”
“He had led the growth and development of the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region and had been a great partner and collaborator with the other health and human service agencies in our region,” Fort said.
Under Cioffi’s leadership, the VNAHSR has obtained the HomeCare Elite designation 10 times in the last 12 years.
Cioffi serves on the Rutland Regional Medical Center’s board of directors and the VNAs of Vermont and VNA Health System. For the VNA’s of Vermont, Cioffi has been chairman three times.
In a statement, Dan DiBattista, president of the VNAHSR board of directors, said it was difficult to explain all that Cioffi has accomplished for the agency and the people it serves.
“Ron is a visionary who has led the agency through some of the most challenging times in health care and he has led with expertise, energy, passion, and a dedication to the residents of the communities we serve,” DiBattista said.
Cioffi said it was easy to say what he would miss most after he retires: the people.
“I have been very fortunate to have a dedicated leadership team and staff and supportive board of directors. You value the people you work with every day and knowing the feel the same as you do about the work you do. That’s what I’m going to miss,” he said.
Cioffi cited three accomplishments as being among those achievements he is most proud. He first named the HomeCare Elite designations, which also included being named a “Top 100 Agency” in 2017.
He also developed VNAHSR’s finances from $600,000 in net assets in 1992 to its current assets of more $21 million. Operating revenue has grown from $3.4 million in 1992 to more than $22 million.
“This is leaving the organization a hell of a lot stronger and in a good position to face the unknowns of the future, like COVID and a new payment system under Medicare,” he said.
Cioffi said there also were benefits from working well with people like Fort, and Fort’s predecessor, Thomas Huebner, as well as Donald Reuther, CEO of Community Care, and Dick Courcelle, CEO of the Community Care Network and Rutland Mental Health.
“I think we all agree. We’ve been having meetings and phone conferences, and we all agree that it’s been valuable that we’re all working together and trying to do things together,” he said.
Cioffi said his plans after retirement are to “enjoy my life.” He said he hopes to spend time going to warm place like Hawaii and Florida, where he can play golf with his kids. He said he joked with his board that when he first took the CEO job, he was a one-handicapper and was now a nine, so he was leaving just in time to save his game.
“I worked too hard. Now I’ve got to get my handicap back down,” he said.
While many people go from company to company through their career, Cioffi said he explains his longevity while training new employees.
“I tell them, ‘You know, I worked in a hospital emergency room, I worked in a nursing home and then I came to work at VNA. At VNA, at the end of every workday, I feel like I did something good for somebody.’ I tell my new employees that. Going to VNA and seeing the value of keeping people at home out of institutions, you become part of the family. They really love you for what you do. There’s no worthier cause,” he said.
The board of directors at VNAHSR has created a committee to begin the process of finding Cioffi’s successor. Cioffi said he would be happy to meet with the new CEO and help with a smooth transition. He said he doesn’t plan to be part of the selection process.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.