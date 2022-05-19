Officers with the Rutland City police force have served their department with everything from staying fit, putting in time and helping people who may have hurt themselves or others during a mental health crisis, and on Tuesday night, they were recognized for their contributions.
Chief Brian Kilcullen said the event was an opportunity to thank officers who embody the department’s core values like respect, integrity, honesty, teamwork, professionalism, loyalty and courage.
“I hope that some of what you hear today will inspire you in some small way,” he told the audience at the Mission City Church on Tuesday.
Among the awards presented were the Sgt. Bernard “Skip” Mulcahey Award, which went to Cpl. Richard Caravaggio, and the James Baker Award, which went to Officer Emilio Rosario, as well as two citations given to civilians, which went to Fran Sun, who served as the vaccine clinic supervisor for Rutland Regional Medical Center, and Peter Johnson, a Navy veteran who helped a struggling Rutland resident get back on his feet.
The awards ceremony also served as the annual memorial service. The names of about 35 members of the Rutland City Police Department, some of them honorary members, were read and for some, a family member was at the event to lay a rose by the memorial wreath.
The most recent loss of a former officer was Timothy P. Tuttle, who died on Nov. 15, 2021, from liver disease. Tuttle was a Navy veteran and served for two years with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department but had a lengthy history with the Rutland City Police Department where he started in 1986 and retired, as a corporal and road supervisor, after 30 years.
Mayor David Allaire, of Rutland City, began the event by noting that in American culture, the “challenges are greater than ever” and the role of police officer is less appealing than it has been. But he said the city strongly supports its police.
“There’s certainly no greater calling, I believe, than to serve your community and protect its citizens,” he said.
Kilcullen said the achievements recognized on Tuesday were made more challenging because of the pandemic. He noted that a number of officers had been unable to attend the event because they were experiencing various health systems, some, but not all, associated with COVID.
However, most of the event was positive, recognizing people like Peter Johnson, who reached out to a Rutland resident he had seen regularly at a Strongs Avenue business. He drew a map by hand so the resident could contact him if he needed help.
After the resident reached out, admitting he had been homeless and living in a storage unit for more than a year, Johnson gave the resident money for food, bought him clothes and food, provided a place to stay and advocated for the resident to get medical treatment.
The resident is now employed and living in his own place, Kilcullen said.
Kilcullen added that Johnson helped the resident without asking for government assistance and still checks on the resident to be sure the resident, who has some learning disabilities, is still doing well.
“(The resident) was cold, sick, homeless and without hope. Peter’s hand-drawn map led (the resident) to him, but Peter’s generosity and compassion saved (the resident’s) life,” he said.
Sun worked with police officers, and others in the community, to help them navigate the COVID testing process and learn about the latest protocols including reaching out to officers during her off-duty hours to make sure officers got test results as soon as possible.
“During a crisis such as the pandemic, leaders are not made, they’re revealed. We can all think of individuals who rose to the occasion and were there when needed, achieved what they set out to do and excelled at it. Fran Sun was one of those individuals,” Kilcullen said.
Sgt. Jon Dickerson was recognized for his response to a family fight on May 3, 2021, during which he disarmed a man who had been carrying a rifle, peacefully, and resolved the situation by talking to the man, with whom he had previous interactions.
Kilcullen said Caravaggio, Officer Jared Dumas, who was not at the event, had prevented what appeared to be an attempt by a woman at self-harm on Oct. 15 at the River Street bridge. Caravaggio and Dumas were recognized with the Rutland City Police Department’s Live Saving Award.
Caravaggio was given the award the named for Skip Mulcahey, a longtime Rutland City police department member who died in 2014, for being a leader in the department and the community.
“Your willingness to go the extra mile for the members of this department and this community have brought great results,” Kilcullen said.
Rosario was given the Baker award, named for Kilcullen’s predecessor as Rutland City police chief, by Sean Sargent, chair of the Rutland City Police Commission. Sargent explained that Rosario had gone beyond his police duty to work with business leaders to enhance Downtown Rutland.
He also joked that Rosario “gets the best hate mail” in response to a ticket the officer had issued.
“However, the reason they’re written and the reason their left on (his police) cruiser when he’s not around is because it’s not possible to have a conversation with Emilio and not leave with a smile and in a better place,” he said.
Rosario was also given an award by Kristin Chandler, coordinator of Team Two, which trains law-enforcement officers to work with mental health crisis workers, through a collaboration between the Vermont Department of Mental Health and the Vermont Department of Public Safety. Chandler said Rosario had been nominated for the Team Two Frank Silfies Award by Cmdr. Greg Sheldon, who was recognized for being with the RCPD for 20 years on Tuesday, and by Alicia Armstrong.
A mental health clinician, Armstrong, an employee with the Community Care Network and Rutland Mental Health, is embedded with the Rutland City police.
Chandler said she enjoyed reading what peers had to say about Rosario and shared one observation.
“One thing a person in a mental health crisis wants to hear when an officer arrives at a scene is, ‘You’re not in trouble. I’m just here to help you.’ And that’s what this officer says,” she said.
Chandler said the nominations for Rosario said he can talk easily to people of all ages and resolve a mental health crisis in a safe and healthy way, with patience and without anyone getting physically harmed.
The ceremony on Tuesday was scheduled to coincide with National Police Week, which runs through Saturday.
