The Rutland City Police Department is looking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who robbed a Library Avenue store at knifepoint on Sunday.
The thief, who has not been identified, can be seen in surveillance footage threatening the owner of Bedard's Cash Market with a knife. Don Bedard opens the cash register and the man with the knife grabs some money and flees.
Reached through social media, Brian Bedard, Don's son, said his father was OK after the incident.
The robbery happened around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone with information about the incident, or the suspect whose photos have been posted to the city police's Facebook page, is asked to call Detective Cpl. Eric Morgano at 773-1820.
