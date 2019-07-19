Members of the Rutland City Police Department are investigating an alleged armed robbery that took place Monday on South Street.
According to a statement released by RCPD, the armed robbery at 80 South St. was reported around 10:15 p.m. Monday.
Police said they learned armed suspects entered the home and took items. Neither the alleged weapons nor the nature of the items taken were specified in the statement.
Police officers were not able to find the suspects in the immediate area.
Detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations are investigating to determine the identity of the suspects.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call investigator Sean Maguire at the Rutland City Police Department at 773-1816.
