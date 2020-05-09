There was a five-year plan to make sure all students in the Rutland City Schools had access to computers and the internet whether they were at school or home, but when state officials decided to close schools in response to the COVID-19 crisis, Patricia Aigner, and her information technology team, got most of it accomplished in something closer to five weeks.
Aigner, director of technology for the Rutland City Public Schools (RCS) said the information technology (IT) team has gotten about 800 Chromebooks to students from high school seniors to kindergarten pupils. The work has been aided by what Aigner called a “network of volunteers” who have brought the devices to stops used to deliver school lunches so students and families can pick them up while following social-distancing guidelines.
The IT team at RCS follows the direction of the International Society for Technology and Education which includes, as one of its essential conditions equitable access, which means all students, teachers, staff members and school leaders have robust and reliable connectivity and access to current and emergent technologies and digital resources.
Aigner said at RCS students were able to access the internet with the assistance of carts of computers that could be rolled to a classroom for students to use.
“The equity issue becomes when kids go home. Many students use their phones to use their schoolwork and that’s OK for some types of schoolwork. They’re really good at typing with their thumbs certainly, our older kids. But the best case scenario is for them to have really good equipment at home to do schoolwork,” she said.
When school officials began hearing about spread of the novel coronavirus and coronavirus disease, Aigner said, she and her IT team, Daniel Roswell, Forest Immel, Benjamin Trudo and Kyle Hutchins, asked themselves, “How can we make sure if schools were to close that we could continue education?”
The team planned out a strategy that started with high school students. As they progressed, Aigner said they decided they could “deploy a little deeper.” Chromebooks were rolled out, based on grade levels, starting with the older students.
But when Dan French, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Education, said schools would close down but educators would have to continue to educate students through the end of the school year, the team “knew equipment would have to be deployed all the way down to kindergarten students,” Aigner said.
Since then the IT staff, along with library para-educator Leah Csiszar, have been working to get the Chromebooks out to students.
“Our strategy has been, let’s get our kids connected to their teachers and their schoolwork so that they can continue learning,” Aigner said.
By email, David Wolk, superintendent of RCS, said Aigner and the IT team distributed the Chromebooks and developed a partnership with VTel to provide remote wireless access for families who needed it.
“In a very well organized sequence of activity they worked with the schools, contacted parents personally who were not initially responding to requests to help them, and then coordinated the personalized distribution of computers, often during our school meal delivery times (at) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day via school buses in 10 different Rutland City locations,” Wolk said.
Last month was the most recent deployment with a wave of devices distributed for students from kindergarten through third grade.
While the IT team and teachers can no longer teach the students to use the Chromebooks through in-person instruction, Aigner said the IT team uses a rule of thumb of providing as much technology as possible with which the users, in this case students and family, are already familiar.
Wolk said he was “so proud” of the IT team and Aigner, who has been director of technology for more than 11 years.
“She is a true visionary, someone who gets things done and done very well. They epitomize what I have found in the Rutland City schools this past year: a deeply dedicated, committed and talented staff who always put children first,” he said.
Aigner singled out the RCS teachers who she said had to do a “huge lift in designing technology-rich environments for student-centered learning,” but said the adjustments to remote learning were a group effort.
“As a school district, we collaborate well together. I’ve had the opportunity, I have these little windows of opportunity, to see faculty working with their principals in meetings and talking about the work that they’re doing. The collaboration in our buildings is phenomenal,” she said.
Some Chromebooks requested by students or their families haven’t been picked up yet. Families who requested a device but haven’t received them are encouraged to contact the school district to see whether the device is in and awaiting pickup by calling 786-1982 and following the voicemail message as it prompts family members to the relevant information.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.