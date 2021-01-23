A former Rutland area resident will be playing in the big game Feb. 7.
Stitch, a dog who lived at the Rutland County Humane Society in Pittsford, before being adopted and going to live at a farm in Manchester, will be one of the canines playing at “Puppy Bowl” XVII shown on Discovery+ and Animal Planet.
While viewers sill have to wait a few weeks to find out how the game, which was played and recorded in October, turns out, Stitch has already gotten a happy ending with a twist.
Melissa Levis, who is the innkeeper at the Wilburton Inn, in Manchester, which her family owns, said the story started with an email she received during the summer that said producers for Animal Planet had been searching the web for the most “pet-friendly inn” in New England.
The Wilburton has developed a reputation for allowing dogs to stay for free and hosting doggie slumber parties.
“It’s true. I say, ‘We’re not just pet friendly, we’re pet celebrating’ is my motto for the Wilburton, and I’m so in love with my dog that I understand how other people just love their dogs,” she said.
Levis said she was “incredibly charmed that ‘Puppy Bowl’ found me.”
Beth Saradarian, executive director of the Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS), said she had heard from Animal Planet around the same time. They had been sent to her shelter because staff at Second Chance Animal Center in Bennington County, said they didn’t get many puppies needing a home and recommended the Rutland County Humane Society instead.
“They called and asked, ‘Would you be interested?’ and I said, ‘Absolutely. That would be great.’ We’ve never done anything with ‘Puppy Bowl’ before,” she said.
Stitch had been a stray found in Tennessee. Over the summer, he was sent to RCHS, which had the capacity for him since they don’t get a lot of puppies locally.
Saradarian said there were two puppies she thought would be good candidates but after sending photos and videos to Animal Planet staff, they chose Stitch.
According to Saradarian, Stitch has a “lovely personality.”
“He’s kind of a typical puppy. Very friendly, very outgoing, very social. Like, you know, goofy. Easy to have around, easy to be around,” she said.
Levis said staff from Animal Planet arranged to have Stitch come to the Wilburton.
“The producer said he had a vision that the dog was like a rescue dog, like Little Orphan Annie, and Jetson (Levis’ Cavalier King Charles spaniel) was like Daddy Warbucks with the spectacular home and they wanted the dog to come and enjoy the best of Vermont, the best of hospitality at the Wilburton and be pampered and relaxed before going off to “Puppy Bowl,” Levis said.
Levis said the people at Animal Planet had one other wish: They hoped a guest at the Wilburton would be so charmed by Stitch that he or she would adopt the puppy.
That didn’t happen. But it was because Melissa’s brother, Oliver Levis, fell for Stitch and adopted him instead.
Oliver and Bonnie Levis, and their four children, are now raising Stitch at Earth Sky Time Community Farm in Manchester, now that, as Melissa Levis pointed out, Stitch and Jetson are cousins.
Oliver Levis said Stitch was their first family dog, although he said there had been dogs raised by the Levis’ family when he was growing up.
He said Melissa suggested he and Bonnie come to the inn and meet Stitch. Once they did, Oliver Levis said he told his wife he thought it was an opportunity and asked if she wanted to adopt Stitch. She agreed and after Stitch completed his “Puppy Bowl” requirements, the family went to RCHS to pick him up and bring Stitch to his forever home.
“You could tell right away that he was a sweet, friendly good dog. All the things you would want to see in a dog. He’s active, he’s playful. He’s got no meanness. His fur is soft. He’s not too little, not too big. He’s just, obviously, a great dog,” he said.
According to Oliver Levis, Stitch is adjusting very well to living on a farm with his new family.
As for the “Puppy Bowl,” Oliver Levis said he expects to host a “watch party” for his family and the Earth Sky Time crew to watch how Stitch performed in the event
“We’ll be rooting for our Stitch,” he said.
For many, “Puppy Bowl” is just a way to watch cute dogs play and romp but Saradarian pointed out there’s another lesson which she hope viewers will pick up.
“For us, it’s fun, first of all, but it’s really great publicity for us, as well as all shelters, and it just brings to the forefront (the idea of) adopting an animal from a local shelter, understanding that there’s lots of animals that need homes and that adoption is a fabulous way to go,” she said.
Go online to rchsvt.org to see more photos of Stitch.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
