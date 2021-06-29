FAIR HAVEN — For the RC fliers who frequent the Air Park, crashes are part of the fun.
“If we didn’t crash, you wouldn’t be having anybody out there,” said Steve Messiter, vice president of the Rutland County RC Flyers. He and about a dozen club members braved the heat Tuesday for a little aerial fun.
While flying Tuesday, Messiter’s RC airplane lost power to its engine. An experienced flier, Messiter kept the RC away from people until he got his engine back, but by then it was too late. The RC plane hit the ground hard, losing a part in the process.
“If you fly, you crash,” said club member Dave Dress.
“That is part of the hobby, for sure,” said Peter Galligan, club secretary.
Messiter said he thinks there was a problem with the fuel mixture. He’ll repair his plane and be flying again soon. Crashes aren’t what a flier wants, but the possibility of it happening makes the hobby fun and gives each pilot an incentive to get better.
The Rutland County RC Flyers like to rib each other over their harder landings, but according to Galligan, it’s a club that welcomes new members and accommodates people of all skill levels.
This is the fifth year in a row that the Academy of Model Aeronautics has recognized the Rutland County group as a Gold Level Leader Club. Galligan said to be considered a top-tier club, one has to meet numerous criteria with many of the elements needed related to safety and outreach.
The club has about 44 members. It’s existed since the 1970s. Prior to Sept. 11, 2001, members flew at what is now the Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport in North Clarendon. Since 2006, they’ve been flying at the Air Park in Fair Haven, a commercial airport that closed to commercial flights in 2006. The club mows an 800-foot by 75-foot strip adjacent to the gravel runway. All told, the club has 140 acres to fly its RC planes.
“And we have all kinds of interests, which makes it neat,” said Galligan.
RC aircraft can be gas-powered or electric, some have jet engines, some weigh less than 30 ounces, some are made of foam or light wood, others are heavier and can top 100 miles per hour. The local club meets Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
“Once a year we typically have what we call a fun-fly where we invite pilots from Canada, neighboring states, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Galligan. “The last big one we had, 2019, got rained out, 2020 had COVID. We voted in April to not have a fun-fly this year because COVID was still an unknown. Now we’re golden, but we’ll do it next year.”
A light, cheap RC plane costs about $200, he said. Some of the jet RCs can be closer to $14,000. Many people come to the hobby who had a love of air shows as kids, or who took flying lessons. Galligan said the club has some communal RC craft new people can try. He said the sharpest part of the learning curve is being aware of the RC’s left and right sides in relation to where you are standing.
Once the basics are mastered, a person can learn to fly faster RCs and perform stunts.
Rich Ray owns an RC Edge 540. It has a 91-inch wingspan and is modeled after a full-size aircraft.
“I do a lot of knife-edges, flying sideways,” he said. “There’s a maneuver called the lomcovák … it’s Czechoslovakian for ‘headache,’ and what it is, is you snap the plane, and as you snap the plane it will go head over tail and it will tumble.”
He said not many people do them anymore, but there are competitions where RC pilots are given patterns to fly and judged based on how well they do them.
“Everyone can do wonderful things up there but the biggest stunt they do is putting it on the ground in one piece,” said Galligan. “Landing is the toughest thing.”
The club’s website, rcflyers.org, has information about how to contact the club.
