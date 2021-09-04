The president and CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center sent out an update to the public this week warning that the hospital was “at the most critical and challenging period of the entire COVID-19 crisis” and that the staffing shortages faced by health care providers across the country were being felt locally as well.
On Friday, Claudio Fort, RRMC president and CEO, said the hospital was seeing the results of a lot of “pent-up demand” for medical care because people had deferred tests, screenings and elective procedures during the pandemic, partially because of restrictions set by Vermont during the state of emergency and partially because some patients didn’t feel comfortable visiting a hospital during the crisis.
“What we found is that since May, once (Gov. Phil Scott) lifted the state of emergency and lifted the restriction, patients have come flooding back to the hospital. Many of them are sicker. We’re seeing a lot more mental health (and) anxiety disorder, substance-use disorder on top of it with a lot of patients. So we are full,” he said.
Fort also noted that summer will continue for three more weeks and administrators are trying to find vacation time for staff, which he said was “well deserved,” for those who have put off taking personal time for as long as a year.
“Then there’s the staffing situation which has been the tightest that it has been in my 30 years in health care. We just don’t have enough, first and foremost, nurses and other support staff,” he said.
The update sent this week was partially a request to the community to help RRMC respond effectively to the pandemic. He asked people to continue social distancing and wearing masks in public settings like shopping and visiting public, indoor spaces, even for those who are fully vaccinated. He also asked residents to not only get vaccinated but to encourage others, family, friends and co-workers, to consider, in consultation with their health care providers, to get vaccinated as well.
The last request Fort made to Rutland County residents was to consider delaying organizing or attending events where a large number of people will congregate indoors.
Fort said what has kept the situation manageable is that there has not been a large number of patients with COVID coming to the hospital to compound the other challenges.
Dr. Rick Hildebrant, RRMC director of hospital medicine and chief medical information officer, said COVID patients require care that takes more resources than usual because of requirements for isolation, advanced personal protective equipment (PPE) and other facility needs.
“It just adds more complexity to a system that’s already taxed with too many patients and the staffing shortages that we have,” he said.
There are not a large number of patients needing hospitalization but many of them, likely because the delta variant has a stronger effect, are being sent to the intensive care unit.
“This go-around the overwhelming majority of patients are requiring high levels of oxygen support and in some cases intubation,” Hildebrant said.
He added that patients coming to the hospital because of COVID are younger and healthier than they had been last year, he added. Patients sick enough to require hospital care in 2020 tended to be people who were sicker, afflicted with other health care conditions or both.
However, Hildebrant noted most people who were vaccinated, even if they were one of the “breakthrough” patients who caught COVID anyway, were having milder cases with milder symptoms that don’t require hospital care.
Fort said the hospital’s staff do not want patients to put off care, testing or screenings.
“Some of our doctors are seeing and some of our (emergency room) doctors are seeing the consequences to those people who put off care. They’re sicker. They’ve got undiagnosed things they’re finding out in the (emergency department) that could have been diagnosed and treated earlier and more successfully,” he said.
Hildebrant said Rutland Regional doctors are seeing people who appear to have more advanced forms of cancer because they didn’t get a screening they might have routinely gotten before the pandemic.
While the problem of staffing is still challenging, Fort said he had participated Thursday in an event hosted by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to discuss what Vermont could do to recruit more nurses and what the government could do to support nurse training and “expand the pipeline of nurses.”
“We’re working and we’ve been trying to connect on the state and federal level and also revisit what we’re doing for recruitment and retention for all our staff to try to make sure we’ve got enough staff,” he said.
Fort said RRMC is also working with long-term care and nursing facilities and emergency medical service providers in the area as they similarly deal with staffing shortages.
According to the Vermont Department of Health COVID dashboard, almost 100 new cases of the respiratory disease were reported on Friday and almost 175 new cases have been reported during the past 2 weeks in Rutland County. The dashboard lists cases reported from the previous day so the Friday numbers reflect new cases identified on Thursday.
The Friday numbers also showed 31 people hospitalized with COVID, 11 people in the ICU and 280 deaths in Vermont. The death toll counts all those in Vermont who have died from COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.