Rutland Regional Medical Center, operating at a “contingency level,” because of a lack of available staff, and referral sites such as nursing homes and rehabilitation centers not accepting new patients due to their own staffing shortages, is now allowing staff who have tested positive for COVID to return to work after five days.
Meg Oakes, a nurse leader and senior director of quality and safety at Rutland Regional, said the decision had been made to require five days, instead of 10 days, after “considerable deliberation and discussion.”
The policy, which matches recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made on Dec. 23, is for employees who have tested positive for COVID or had a COVID exposure. Those people, regardless of vaccination status, can return to work after five days if they’re asymptomatic or have mild symptoms that are improving.
The CDC describes the changes to their guidance as being “mitigation strategies (to) offer a continuum of options for addressing staffing shortages.” They are contingency strategies, a level that precedes the more serious “crisis capacity.”
Oakes said the policy change was made after looking at what was going on in the community and among staff with regard to the pandemic and considering the medical providers’ ability to care for all patients and not just those being treated for COVID.
The rate of transmission is high and increasing in Rutland County. As of Wednesday, there were about 1,030 cases of COVID per 100,000 community members in Rutland County, which means about one out of 100 people has COVID.
However, Oakes said the stories she has seen about the omicron variant of COVID-19 are proving to be accurate according to what medical providers are seeing at the Rutland hospital: Many people are getting COVID but they’re not getting as sick. The peak number of patients at Rutland Regional was higher than the number of current COVID patients.
Oakes said there were also staffing issues and challenges in finding enough people for all shifts while the number of COVID cases are increasing. Some medical care providers provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the state, along with traveling nurses have helped.
But Oakes said more than 3% of the workforce was out with COVID as of Thursday.
Another challenge has been that other facilities in the area around the hospital are also facing challenges. There have been times when Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center or UVM Medical Center have not been accepting patients.
“There is another constraint on moving people to either a higher or lower level of care, which is transportation. There are only so many ambulances, there are only so many people to work the ambulances, paramedics and EMTs and they are in the same boat we’re in so we definitely have people who are here because they can’t physically get somewhere,” she said.
Oakes said it was “drastically difficult especially for providers in Rutland County,” to provide long-term care or home care.
“Some of them have skeletal staffing, and they have been really hit extremely hard in terms of their employees and COVID. They’re not able to take patients, which means patients who would be able to go to a nursing home or a rehab facility have to stay here. So things get clogged up that way,” Oakes said.
She noted that the hospital was not operating under normal circumstances.
“Many people are weary,” she said.
But Oakes also said that Rutland Regional was not operating under crisis capacity.
“Without a substantial surge from where we are today, if we had to do today over and over again, we could do that. We’re equipped with what we have and all the decisions we’ve made to adjust things to continue to provide safe care to our patients,” she said.
The census, or number of patients in medical or surgical beds at Rutland Regional, was almost 90% which Oakes said was “manageable.”
She said leaders at Rutland Regional were confident in accepting the CDC guidance to allow employees who had COVID or COVID exposure to return to work after five days.
“We think the return-to-work plan we have is safe, and if we have indications that it’s not safe, we’ll change it,” she said.
Oakes encouraged residents to get vaccinated or to get boosted if appropriate.
Information about getting a vaccination or booster can be found on the internet at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine including information about location and times.
