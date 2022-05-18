Administrators at Rutland Regional Medical Center have designated a general wing of the hospital as a dedicated negative pressure COVID-19 unit in response to an increase in local patients who need hospitalization after contracting the virus.
Dr. Rick Hildebrant, chief medical information officer and director of hospital medicine at Rutland Regional Medical Center, said there was generally a lag between the number of new cases and hospitalization but he added that last week there was a large number of new cases in the Rutland County area.
“Yesterday was another very busy day. All I can say is the last week or so (new case counts are) definitely higher than the two weeks prior so that is certainly a concerning trend. I don’t anticipate that numbers are going to decrease anytime soon based on what we’re seeing. We’re seeing an uptick, and that seems to be persistent,” he said.
Hildebrant said through the course of the pandemic, the hospital has been modified at times to allow health care providers to effectively care for patients with COVID and keep other patients and the staff safe.
One of the biggest changes needed was to expand the number of spaces modified for “negative pressure,” which means the air from a patient’s room will not leave the room but will instead be treated by the filtration system before being expelled.
In a typical hospital, before the pandemic, there would be a handful of rooms through a hospital like Rutland Regional that had those modifications but as COVID began to spread, hospital leaders found their facilities needed to expand that capacity.
Hildebrant said Rutland Regional administrators modified all the rooms in the intensive care unit so they would have negative-pressure capacity. Upgrades had already been planned in the intensive care unit (ICU), but because of COVID the plans were modified to allow negative pressure.
Some patients who did not require the level of care available at the ICU were placed there because of the negative-pressure units. But the hospital also had a wing on the fifth floor, 5 West, where a special wall could be put up to allow the air flow to go into a dedicated air-handling system to create an entire wing of negative-pressure spaces.
While Hildebrant noted that earlier this year hospital administrators decided they didn’t need all the spaces available at 5 West, things have changed.
“It was a bit of a celebration for us because we felt as though we were finally making some headway with COVID. But in the last several weeks, we’ve seen the numbers rising. In the last month, we’ve seen cases rise around our community,” he said.
Hildebrant said there’s usually a couple of weeks of lagging between more identified cases and more hospitalization but in the last week and a half, hospital staff saw multiple patients requiring admission because of COVID or COVID-related conditions.
“Those numbers just seem to continue to increase and last week, we found ourselves in a position where we had no open negative-pressure space. All the ICU beds were filled, many with patients who did not require ICU care and the rest of the beds were full,” he said.
When the decision was made to dedicate 5 West to COVID cases again, the beds were filled “almost immediately because of just the large volume of patients that we’ve been seeing,” Hildebrant said.
Protecting patient confidentiality, Hildebrant said he could state that the number of patients in the hospital for COVID or COVID-related conditions is in the double digits but added the number is not at the peak number of patients admitted during the pandemic.
Hildebrant said the BA.2 variant of COVID is more contagious than any virus he’s seen before.
“I’ve heard people say it’s comparable in its infectivity, or how communicable it is, how much it spreads, to measles, which is the most contagious illness that mankind has ever known,” he said.
The doctor said one of the complications is that many among the public have cut back on masking, social distancing, hand-washing or other measures to slow transmission because they believed the virus’ spread was waning.
Hildebrant said many of the patients who interact with the hospital are able to recover at home without needing a hospital stay but said he’s also seeing a number of people who are moderately sick. Many have underlying conditions or they are elderly but not all of them are among those groups.
Not all of them need a level of care that requires intubation, but a patient who needs hospitalization usually will need oxygen and a stay of three to four days.
“It entirely depends on the individual and how it manifests and what other medical problems they might have,” he said.
Hildebrant said he’s also seeing a number of patients who are testing positive for COVID for a second time, especially patients who may have gotten vaccinated but who didn’t get a booster.
He urged people to get vaccinated and to stay up to date with their recommended boosters.
“This isn’t going away. … This is unfortunately the kind of pandemic, endemic, that is going to stick with us for years, and we’re going to have these periods of time where case counts increase because of a new variant or because of a change in the weather. When the case-counts increase, we have to do the right thing. We have to try to protect our community. We have to try to protect our loved ones. Wear masks. Avoid indoor crowded spaces. Get vaccines as appropriate. … It’s going to be exhausting. I know folks in health care are certainly exhausted on some level by having dealt with this for so many years but it is going to live with us. We should learn how to live with it rather than wait it out,” he said.
The hospital is not changing its visitation policy at this time for most areas, but there are no visitors allowed for patients in the dedicated COVID unit. Hildebrant noted while Rutland Regional staff are hoping to avoid changes to the visitor policy, changes would be made if it becomes necessary for public safety.
