A vaccine site for booster shots will begin offering doses on Wednesday at Rutland Regional Medical Center through a partnership with staff at the hospital and the state Department of Health.
The COVID-19 booster shots, currently available only for Vermonters who received the Pfizer vaccine, is not an open clinic as previous vaccines have been.
To receive a booster, residents must make an appointment through visiting healthvermont.gov/myvaccine or by calling 802-863-7240 or calling, toll free, 833-722-0860.
Those with vaccine cards are encouraged to bring them when they get their booster shot. The cards will be updated.
Jonathan Reynolds, vice president of clinic services at Rutland Regional, said the staff was happy to work with the health department to “increase the availability and convenience of the COVID-19 vaccine to our community.”
“It is vitally important that we continue to do what we can to protect ourselves and others from the COVID-19 virus,” Reynolds said in a statement.
The booster clinic will be in the upper level of the newly built Thomas W. Huebner Medical Office Building on the hospital campus. Access to the clinic will be from the upper parking lot on Allen Street near the specimen collection center.
The clinics will be Wednesday through Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., but there will be a slight change to the clinic hours and days during Thanksgiving week, which will be noted as part of the booster sign-up through the health department website.
Leah Denton, senior director of clinical services at Rutland Regional, pointed out the clinic is in the hospital, so patients should expect to follow the same restrictions as others who enter the building, like masking. A patient who needs assistance to enter the building and get to the clinic can have someone accompany them, she said, even if that person is just providing “moral support.”
“Sometimes, getting a vaccination is hard, even if you’ve been through it before. Not everybody is comfortable having a shot,” she said.
Denton said she had no clinical information about reactions to getting the booster shot. But while medical professionals have said that adverse reactions were rare, and usually something mild like stiffness around the area where the shot was administered, Denton said anecdotally, some people she talked to who got boosters had no issues when getting their initial doses and felt tired after the booster, or had some issues after getting the initial shot and no reaction to the booster.
“It’s all really different. I think it all depends on you, the person,” she said.
Because the booster is only one shot and does not require staffing at the level of the initial round of vaccines, Denton said the clinics that will start on Wednesday are not expected to be as staff intensive as clinics that Rutland Regional hosted at the Holiday Inn. The hotel clinic closed in June.
In September, staff with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine lessens over time. The CDC recommended and approved a booster for certain people who had been vaccinated, if they had gotten their second shot more than six months ago.
Patients who got the Pfizer vaccine were not fully vaccinated until they got two shots administered three weeks apart.
The booster shots are recommended for people who are 65 years or older, or 18 years or older and working in high-risk occupational and institutional settings, live in a long-term care facility, or have underlying medical conditions.
Rutland Regional is responding to recommendations from the CDC and health department about which vaccines are approved for boosters and the ages for whom the boosters are recommended. Denton said she expects those recommendations to change over time.
Denton said patients who have not yet gotten vaccinated can schedule their first shot at the clinic through the health department even if they’re getting their initial vaccination and not a booster.
According to the health department website, 89% of Vermonters have received at least one vaccination shot as of Monday; 79.8% are fully vaccinated.
Denton said Rutland County did “such a great job as a community in getting people fully vaccinated” once vaccines became available to the general public.
“We are committed to continuing to protect our neighbors and friends for as long as it takes during this pandemic,” she said.
