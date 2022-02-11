Rutland Regional Medical Center will relax its visitation policy and shut down its vaccination clinic in response to COVID-19 cases trending downward in Rutland and across Vermont but Claudio Fort, president and CEO of the hospital said Rutland area residents should not stop taking COVID precautions yet.
The change to the visitation policy, which begins Monday allows each patient to have two consistent visitors.
In a statement, Fort said the goal of the staff at the hospital is always to keep patients safe.
“At the same time, we understand that healing includes having family and friends close by. With more than two-weeks of downward COVID numbers, our COVID Operations Team felt we could safely relax some of the restrictions we placed on visitors and staff these past few months,” Fort said.
On Thursday, Fort said the hospital was making changes to be as least restrictive as possible especially in areas that affect patient wellness.
“There's a cost to restricting visitors. Visitors are important parts of patients' support and recovery. We've always been of the philosophy that we're (restricting visitation) for patient safety and as soon as it's safe we will go back to as least restrictive as possible,” he said.
The primary change affects visitors for patients, who had not been allowed in the hospital except in certain instances since December.
Beginning Monday, inpatients can designate two consistent people to visit during their stay. Only these two designated visitors may visit during the patient’s stay. Outpatients and same-day surgical patients are limited to one support person because of the availability of space in the respective waiting areas.
Visitation hours for inpatients remain 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All visitors, whether inpatient or outpatient, must wear a hospital-issued mask while they are at the hospital.
Rutland Regional staff will continue to use tools like video conferencing to keep patients connected to family and friends.
While hospital leaders believe the visitation changes are safe, Fort said he doesn't want people to think the pandemic is over.
“It's not over. We still need to take good precautions. First and foremost, the best thing that you can do is get vaccinated and get the booster if you are eligible. By far, people who are ending up in the hospital, are those who have not been fully vaccinated, not 100% of those, but the vast majority here and across the country,” he said.
A news release sent by Rutland Regional staff on Thursday called the closure of the hospital's COVID-19 vaccination clinic, set for Sunday, “another sign of things moving in the right direction.”
The clinic, on the top floor of the Thomas W. Huebner Medical Office building, opened in the fall to provide vaccine and booster shots.
In a statement, Jonathan Reynolds, vice president of clinical services at RRMC, said closing the clinic will be a “major milestone in our mission to get our community vaccinated and protected.
“Fewer and fewer people need a COVID vaccine, and now, there are plenty of places to get one elsewhere in the community. We continue to urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted as it is your best protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” he said.
Fort encouraged the continued use of masking.
“I know there's a lot of challenges around that but I continue to wear a mask if I'm going to be in close contact with folks out in public, and I'd still recommend it,” he said.
Fort also had a sobering message for the community.
“It's been a long, two-plus years. We are terribly fatigued. We want this to be over. We're hopeful that some of these signs, the declining case counts, (mean) the beginning of the end of COVID. However, even if — when the widespread transmission is done, we're not done at the hospital. I don't want people to forget about us because COVID has changed the U.S. health care system, especially our workforce. It's going to take us years to rebuild our workforce at Rutland Regional, and I don't think there's a hospital in the country that doesn't have to figure out how to rebuild their workforce in the post-pandemic (world,)” he said.
Fort said hospitals like Rutland Regional, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and University of Vermont Medical Center may not be overrun with COVID patients like hospitals in other states but said they still have some very sick patients while responding to “significant, significant operational and capacity challenges.”
“They may not be COVID patients, but they're sick patients who need care and we're challenged to find enough beds and enough resources to take care of them,” he said.
The full visitor policy can be viewed on the website at rrmc.org/about/policies/visitor-restriction online, which is updated to include the changes that will take effect on Monday.
