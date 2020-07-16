On Wednesday, Rutland Regional Medical Center began displaying the Black Lives Matter flag although president and CEO Claudio Fort said he didn’t want the community to think the hospital was making a political statement.
Fort said Wednesday that a group of employees sent a letter to hospital officials, including Fort and Rutland Regional’s board of directors, and a media outlet, requesting the nonprofit take certain steps to address structural racism at the hospital.
One of the request was to display the Black Lives Matter flag. The flag has gained greater prominence in the last few weeks as large protests have been organized in response to the deaths of unarmed Black men and women at the hands of police officers.
Fort said he spoke with his board and others at the hospital including members of the Rutland hospital’s diversity and inclusion steering committee.
Fort admitted he’s “a little concerned about getting into the “flag-flying business” because he is concerned it could “bring more dissension than unity.”
“I’m concerned about people thinking all sorts of things about what this means, that we might be against the police or whatever, but at the end of the day, I was more concerned that if we didn’t fly the flag, the message that might be sent to our own employees who are Black and the people we take care of in the community, our Black neighbors in the community we serve. ... I don’t want them to feel like we’re not trying to listen and understand these issues and to advance equity and inclusion here for our patients and our employees,” he said.
Fort said he was aware of studies that showed people of color were underserved by the medical community and had worse outcomes even when they were treated. He said he wanted to send a message that care providers at RRMC didn’t want that happening locally.
“There’s a lot more work that needs to be done other than flying a flag,” he said.
Xusana Davis, director of racial equity for Vermont, said she believed some people wanted to separate conversations about racism from other important aspects of life, dismissing it as “political.”
“An institution of that size (Rutland Regional) has a big platform to make a statement like that or a gesture like that, it also has a big responsibility to carry out those values in its practice,” she said.
Because the hospital is a health care provider, she said they want to make sure they not only share their views but contribute to more equitable health outcomes for people of color.
Fort sent a message to the community leaders in the Rutland area to explain what the flag means to the hospital as an institution.
“It means that we acknowledge the harm caused by structural racism and implicit bias and that we need to increase our efforts to address these issues at Rutland Regional,” Fort said.
Fort said the display of the flag does not mean that the hospital endorses the Black Lives Matter organization because the hospital does not endorse political movements.
The flag should not be interpreted as a lack of support for police.
“We share a special affiliation with other public servants like the police, and we recognize those in the law enforcement community who carry out an extremely difficult job with empathy, integrity, equity and honor,” Fort wrote.
Fort also pointed out the term “Black Lives Matter” does not say only Black lives matter.
“I think it’s important for people to know that this isn’t against any other group,” Fort said. “We’re not saying all lives don’t matter.”
There is one flagpole at the hospital. There will be an American flag, a Vermont flag and a Black Lives Matter flag.
