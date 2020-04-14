With revenue down about 60%, and volume of use down about 40%, Rutland Regional Medical Center has put 150 people, or almost 9% of its staff, on unpaid medical leave through June 20, according to president and CEO Claudio Fort.
Despite the current strain, which Fort describes as “unprecedented,” he said Monday that Rutland area residents should not be concerned about losing their hospital.
Rutland was one of the best-positioned hospitals, fiscally, in Vermont before the COVID crisis, he said.
“We have enough cash and enough resources to withstand months of this, not just weeks,” he said.
Hospitals like Rutland’s will receive state and federal aid to help with the expected losses.
On Friday, the hospital received a payment from the Health and Human Services relief fund for $5.4 million, but the accountants at RRMC are expecting an operating loss in April of about $8 million.
Other funding might be available from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Fort is taking a 20% salary reduction, and the hospital’s vice presidents are taking a 10% reduction that started April 1 and will continue through June 30. Fort has asked the clinic-based physicians who are under contract to take a reduction of up to 20% for the same period, although that cut would be voluntary.
The request is not being made of hospital-based physicians whose compensation is shift-based.
No other pay reductions for staff are being considered at this time, Fort said, and the layoffs will be reconsidered in a couple of months.
The furloughs, administrative cuts and projected physician cuts are expected to save about $2 million through June 30.
The hospital will continue to pay health insurance premiums for the affected employees.
Fort said the revenue drop was a result of the Rutland hospital suspending elective procedures, a decision that was made days before Gov. Phil Scott made it part of an executive order March 20.
Fort said Monday that with elective procedures postponed and patients using telehealth devices to see their providers, the people who were furloughed were staff “who at this point we don’t have enough work for them and we needed to do some things to bring our costs down.”
About half of the staff furloughed were administrative staff from the medical clinics, like front desk staff or those working in the back office. The other half were from various post among what had been about 1,700 people working for the hospital before the pandemic.
The affected staff members were notified April 6.
Most of those affected already had been sent home a couple of weeks ago to reduce the number of people in the hospital buildings and offices and observe social distancing.
“We sent them home with pay for the first couple of weeks to buy us some time to figure out, ‘OK, what are the needs that we’re going to have at this point and what do we have?’ So most of these folks have been home for two weeks by that time. We wanted to get back to them and let them know their status. So they were expecting to hear from us,” he said.
Fort said the layoffs are not expected to impact patient care. Some staff might be recalled to active duty if the patient surge that hospital officials have been preparing for comes to pass, he said.
According to Fort, efforts were made to preserve those employees with special skills. For instance, some clinical staff were reassigned and are now screening visitors to the hospital for COVID-19 symptoms at the entrances.
But Fort said numbers and job titles don’t tell the whole story for how it’s affected the “close-knit community” of RRMC staff.
“I think the loss for us that are back here working. It’s not that we’re picking up additional workload because our volumes have gone down. What it really is, is just these are our colleagues and this is part of the hospital family and they’re not here with us,” he said.
The furloughs were made public through a video posted to YouTube. In the video, Fort said the decisions were made to cut operating costs, build public trust and put the hospital in a better position to rebuild during what Fort called the “reconstruction” period following the pandemic.
