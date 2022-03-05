Just days after Baby Sleep Day, the health care providers at Rutland Regional Medical Center are encouraging parents, family members and care providers to learn more about how to help an infant get a good night’s sleep and avoid the possibility of the worst tragedy a parent can face.
Staff members at the hospital’s Women and Children’s Unit and Birthing Center, recognizing Baby Sleep Day was March 1, are hoping to spread awareness to prevent Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID), which was once known as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).
Leah Romine, nurse director of the Women and Children’s Unit, said statistics collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that about 3,400 babies in the United States die from SUID every year. These deaths happen to babies younger than 1 and usually happen during sleep or in the area where the baby sleeps.
Romine said it was the most common cause of death for babies who are between one month and one year old, most commonly with babies between one to four months old.
In Vermont, there were 13 SUID cases between 2015 and 2019. Romine said staff at the Women and Children’s Unit believe that those deaths may have been preventable.
There are other benefits for families who provide safe and good sleep to their babies.
“I think it gives parents an element of confidence in their parenting, knowing they’re doing the right thing. It also allows for the whole family to get good sleep because we know how important sleep is to overall health so if baby is getting good sleep, it gives them a good start in life. If parents get good sleep, they are better at their job as a parent and the whole family gets healthier and happier when everybody sleeps better,” Romine said.
Rutland Regional has been recognized at the “Gold” level by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program which Romine said was earned through the commitment to education on the best ways to promote good and safe sleep.
“It involves community outreach as well as educating our patients while they’re here in the hospital. We also model safe sleep for our families while they’re here in the hospital, so we’re setting a good example and teaching them right from the very beginning how to sleep safely with their babies,” Romine said.
She noted the education offered at the Women and Children’s Unit wasn’t just for the immediate family but important for all who will help to provide care for the baby.
“We’re teaching the parents while they’re here in the hospital but we’re not necessarily teaching the grandmas or the aunties who will say to this young mom, ‘Well, I raised you guys this way, and I slept with you’ or ‘I put you on your tummy to sleep’ or ‘I put you in a bed with buffers and blankets, and you turned out fine.’ We want to make sure parents get that education here in the hospital and then share that with others who are going to take care of the baby whether it’s grandma, a babysitter …. Everyone needs to know the proper way to put the baby down to sleep,” Romine said.
Some of the safe sleep tips include:
— Place the baby on their back to sleep and always on a firm mattress covered by a fitted sheet.
— Keep the baby near parents while sleeping but in his or her own crib, no co-bedding.
— Do not put the baby to sleep on a couch, chair or an adult bed.
— Keep the crib free of objects such as stuffed animals, bumpers and blankets. Do not use blankets, pillows or baby “boppies” to prop the baby in any way.
— Keep the environment smoke free.
For the first time, Women and Children’s Unit staff will host a safe sleep booth at the Rutland Farmers Market today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Romine said doctors and nurses are expected to staff the booth which will be free and open to the public.
There will also be a booth on March 12 at the farmers’ market during the same hours but Romine said she’s not sure if the second event will include doctors or if it will be nurses only.
“This is brand-new for us. We have not done any kind of community education at the farmer’s market before so we’re going to give it a try and see what happens,” she said.
The Farmers’ Market is at the Cortina Inn, which was formerly the Holiday Inn, on Route 7.
Handouts and posters that promote safe sleep will be provided as well as hands-on demonstrations about how to swaddle a baby for safe sleeping.
There is more information about the Women and Children’s Unit at Rutland Regional Medical Center online at bit.ly/Babysleepsafety, which includes information about pain control during birth, infant safety and car seat installation among other topics.
