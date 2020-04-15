Rutland Regional Medical Center will host another panel on the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 today but this time local residents can call in with questions.
The panel members will be Claudio Fort, president and CEO of RRMC, and Dr. Rick Hildebrant, medical director of hospital medicine, and the moderator will be Terry Jaye of Catamount Radio.
The panel will be broadcast by live by PEG-TV, which is Channel 15 on Comcast, and Catamount Radio Stations, WJJR-FM 98.1, WZRT FM 97.1, WSYB AM 1380, WDVT Rock 94.5 and WJEN 105.3 Cat Country.
The panel will take place at the PEGTV studio in the Howe Center from noon to 1 p.m. Residents can call PEGTV at 747-0151 with their questions.
