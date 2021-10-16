With National Health Care Supply Chain week passing earlier this month, Andy Lamb, supply chain management director for Rutland Regional Medical Center, reflected on Friday about how staff, a statewide coordinated effort and a coalition of New England health care providers made sure the local hospital and its employees had what was needed during the pandemic to date.
Supply-chain week this year started Oct. 3.
Lamb said Rutland Regional was more ready than it might have been in early 2020 because staff members prepared for norovirus, which is described by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a “very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea.”
“We started to up our supply levels of PPE (personal protective equipment) at that time. Gowns and gloves and that,” Lamb said. “So in January, February, we upped our levels of PPE and that’s when the messaging started to come out about coronavirus.”
Lamb said there were early signs the “market was going to be saturated with orders from everybody soon.”
“Because we had a good supply at the start of the pandemic, and we have a great relationship with our distributor (Owens & Minor, a company based in Virginia) and they just happen to own Halyard, and Halyard (Health Inc. Surgical & Infection Prevention) is one of the major U.S. manufacturers of PPE, we maintained an allocation level, through our distributor, that kept us supplied here during all the surges of the pandemic so far,” he said.
Lamb said his team includes Greg Coolidge, supply chain manager who manages all of the hospital’s warehouse inventory levels, and Gretchen Gilmore, the buyer in purchasing who was actively sourcing critical supplies and managing any shortages and back orders.
As the challenges created by the pandemic stretch on, the hospital has been helped by being a member of the Northeast Purchasing Coalition, joined by more than a dozen health care organizations in New England including Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut, UMass Memorial Health in Massachusetts, Dartmouth-Hitchcock and the University of Vermont Health Network.
Rutland Regional has been part of the coalition for more than 10 years, Lamb said.
“As the pandemic started to impact us, because we were organized, we had regular meetings scheduled, we’ve benefited from that relationship. These larger institutions and therefore the coalition, has so much purchasing power. We now have insight into issues that suppliers are having really at the point of manufacture, and we never had that before,” Lamb said.
The relationship between the members of the buying coalition and the suppliers allows the people in those institutions, in positions like Lamb’s, to get advance notice of distribution challenges so supply chain managers can plan accordingly.
For instance, an increase in production of nitrile gloves, made from synthetic rubber, meant a disruption in flush syringes used to clear intravenous lines.
“Because of the advance notice that we’re now getting through our supplier resiliency communications, we can plan for that,” he said.
Lamb added that the state of Vermont’s supply chain directors have organized through the leadership of Charlie Miceli, chief supply chain officer and network vice president of the University of Vermont Health Network, to have regular meetings at least once a month to discuss expected supply issues. According to Lamb this collaboration was created in direct response to the COVID-19 response.
“Because of the pandemic, I have much more insight into what’s going to be happening, coming down the road, with all of our supplies in the health system,” he said.
Lamb acknowledged there had been some disruptions in nonmedical supplies like paper towels and food for patients and staff, but those acquisitions are handled by other staff.
“We have some great individuals in food and nutrition, and I know they’re had some supply issues with some of the food that we normally purchase. They operate through a different supply chain than I do, so I’m not familiar with the specifics there,” he said.
Lamb said he had confidence in the departments that do separate purchasing like pharmacy and food and nutrition.
Overall, Vermont has done well in staying supplied. Lamb said Miceli had organized a coalition of all the health care providers in the state.
“We were going around and if one of the members needed items, we were making sure that we got (the items) to them. We were passing items from facility to facility as needed. Charlie Miceli was helping us find new sources for certain PPE that a lot of the hospitals couldn’t get,” Lamb said.
Vermont officials were also finding PPE and getting them to health care providers.’
“As critical and being in a crisis mode as we were, I felt very supported that if we weren’t going to be able to supply ourselves on our own, I had back-up, either the other hospitals in Vermont or the state of Vermont and the supplies they had in their warehouses,” he said.
Lamb noted the hospital once needed a shipment of N-95 masks and the state was able to find them and provide them.
Attempts to reach Miceli on Friday were unsuccessful.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.