The leaders of Rutland Regional Medical Center are considering a measured return to services and departments if the state gives them the opportunity and if they can also maintain a state of preparedness to respond to a potential surge of the novel coronavirus and COVID 19.
In an update on the Rutland hospital’s COVID response sent on Wednesday, Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC).
Fort pointed out this week has been expected to be the peak of the COVID curve in Vermont. RRMC officials developed a response with the goal of being able to meet the needs of more than 30 critically ill COVID patients on ventilators.
Instead, the hospital had only one patient positively identified for COVID and one under observation for the respiratory virus this week.
“Now, we have turned our attention toward restoring hospital and clinic operations and getting back to our core business of caring for patients whose health care has been interrupted by this pandemic,” Fort wrote.
The update identified some specific areas that could be put back to normal use.
“Also this week, we are looking to reinstate the east wing secure psychiatric unit in the emergency department and will be able to restore our sleep center to its original use as a sleep lab. We are making plans and developing safety procedures to be able to accommodate patients in our medical clinics and diagnostic imaging service so that we are prepared for when (Gov. Phil Scott) relaxes the restrictions he implemented in March,” Fort wrote.
Jeff Tieman, president and CEO of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, said Vermont hospitals across the state, like Rutland Regional, were pursuing a “dual imperative” of getting patients the care they need and helping hospitals return to financial stability.
“We have a flattened curve in Vermont so it makes sense to responsibly and methodically and carefully, with a phased approach, move back into a full set of surgeries and procedures to Vermonters,” he said.
With revenue down about 60%, and volume of use down about 40%, about 150 people, or almost 9% of the staff, had been placed on unpaid leave through June 20.
On Thursday, Fort said hospital administrators were discussing ways to return some staff to their jobs.
“Here’s an example of what we’re looking at. If we start scheduling elective surgeries again for patients, some of the staff that we sent home on furlough were those people who are the surgical schedulers. Because our volume has gone down, we haven’t needed staff here in the hospital to schedule,” he said.
Another group of people furloughed were the connection between the physician and the patient’s insurance carrier.
“So, yes, we need to bring them back on board in advance of (resuming elective procedures) so they can get those patients scheduled and we can get their insurances verified. None of that went away because of COVID,” he said.
Fort said the planning discussions were based on bringing back outpatient surgeries first and then inpatient procedures once the first phase is up and running.
“We’re not going to need to bring everyone back right away because, as Gov. Scott said, it’s going to be ‘turning the spigot a quarter turn’ at a time. We’re not going to turn it full on right away,” he said.
Fort said staff at RRMC were also looking at restoring some departments and services while keeping the “surge” plans ready in case a spike in COVID cases arrives.
There are three factors that allow RRMC to look ahead, according to Fort. A supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), access to testing, and cleaning and disinfecting protocols are all expected to protect staff and patients from COVID infection.
Fort’s update pointed out that on Wednesday, RRMC became the second hospital to have capacity to conduct high volume COVID testing in-house. More than 100 tests can be run a day with results available the same day.
Fort said what the hospital’s testing means to the community is a faster turnaround time between when samples are collected and results are available.
“A faster turnaround means we know for sure whether that patient is positive or negative. We can manage them better and people in community if they’re waiting to learn whether they can go back to work or whatever, knowing that quicker is a lot better for everybody,” he said.
Tieman said he would expect to see if hospitals were given approval to restore some procedures, administrators acting on guidance from the state.
“I think you would have guidance that applies statewide with some understanding that conditions in various hospitals and communities are different. Some modifications and assessments may be different around the state but we would all be working under very similar guidance,” he said.
The daily update from the Vermont Department of Health, which reports new COVID cases and deaths related to the disease, has shown encouraging numbers that indicate the state’s measures to contain the disease are having an effect.
Fort’s update said before a patient with COVID was identified this week, no positive COVID results had been found for an inpatient for 19 days, no emergency department tested positive for 17 days and no outpatient tested positive for more than a week.
