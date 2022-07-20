Rutland Regional Medical Center is requesting what may be the largest rate increase the hospital has ever put before the Green Mountain Care Board, according to Claudio Fort, president and CEO.
The hospital’s financial staff is projecting a loss of almost $25 million in the current fiscal year, which started at the beginning of October and ends in September, Fort said, adding that about $12 million of the loss is from operations and about $12.5 million is from the performance of the hospital’s investments.
“This (18%) might be the largest rate increase in the history of this hospital, somewhat unprecedented, but also, the juncture that we find ourselves in at this moment, is unprecedented,” he said on Tuesday.
Fort said health care nationwide is at a critical juncture.
“We are seeing – still seeing – increased demand and, I would say, more critically sick patients and acute issues than we did before the pandemic. I think we’re still seeing the impact of delayed care and the mental health and social impacts of the pandemic on people,” he said.
Fort said hospitals in the region are at capacity but are still taking patients who would have gone to a tertiary care center, such as Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, the University of Vermont Medical Center or Albany Medical Center.
“But they can’t get their patients into those hospitals and so we’re doing some surgeries, emergent type things, that would never have come to us,” he said.
“And the final part of this perfect storm is ... the quick onset of inflation, especially wage pressures, workforce shortages, supply costs (of) drugs and pharmaceuticals,” he said. “We run a cancer care center and some of those are the highest cost drugs. ... Then all the other household stuff, everybody else deals with, we deal with, heating oil, food, all those basic supplies.”
Fort said the proposed budget, even with the requested rate increase, does not add services or staffing but keeps access to services already provided.
Last year, RRMC, the second largest hospital in the state, asked for — and was granted — a rate increase of less than 4%, which Fort said was typical for the hospital. Those requests, in the 3% to 4% range, have generally been granted.
But Fort said RRMC staff asked the Green Mountain Care Board for an increase in March, as they already were seeing financial pressures to which the current proposed budget responds. The request was rejected and RRMC was told to come back with concerns when proposing its next budget, he said.
Fort said members of the Green Mountain Care Board asked RRMC in March what it would do if the mid-year rate increase was denied. Fort said he told the board RRMC would look at cutting services.
While the request wasn’t granted, no services were cut, however. Fort said after a review, there did not appear to be any redundancies or non-essential services being provided.
A hospital like Rutland’s has a special place in a community, according to Fort, especially as social pressures increase, and there is a person in the community for whom there is no clear caretaker or responsible agency.
“The pressure relief, the place of last resort, is our emergency room. We don’t say ‘no’ to anyone. We can’t; nor would we. That’s our mission,” he said.
Fort said the staff does the best they can but pointed out the emergency department doesn’t always have the resources to respond to certain behavioral issues.
In addition, hospital staff is seeing more social issues and challenges, such as workplace violence and patients who are hard to place or for whom community resources aren’t available, according to Fort.
Fort said there is hope the Green Mountain Care Board will support the request from RRMC, but he said there is concern among hospital staff that there would be a great cost to the health of the community if RRMC needed to cut services or staff to survive.
He emphasized there are no proposed services “on the chopping block.”
“Health care is very expensive. It’s a big stressor on businesses, on families and individuals. But I think it’s going to be more costly for all of them if we don’t fund these essential services now because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have access to some of these services during the pandemic. They don’t get better. They grow and they get worse and they get more costly down the road,” he said.
Fort expressed appreciation for Gov. Phil Scott and his administration that were supportive of hospital needs during the worst of the pandemic, as well as currently.
Representatives of RRMC will make a presentation to the Green Mountain Care Board on Aug. 22. Fort said the presentation is virtual and open to the public.
The Green Mountain Care Board usually makes a decision in mid-September.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.