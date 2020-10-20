Officials at Rutland Regional Medical Center cut the ribbon on the newest medical building on Monday, joined by the building’s namesake and former president and CEO Thomas Huebner.
The project was named after Huebner, who started as vice president of corporate services in 1990 before going on to become president and CEO in 1997 and continuing in that role until he retired in March 2018.
Huebner joined a group of health care providers and administrators who came outside on Monday to cut a ribbon in front of the new building. The ribbon had marks every six feet so participants in the three lines outside the medical building would know they were standing at a safe social distance from each other.
All participants wore masks, including Huebner and his successor as president and CEO, Claudio Fort, even while being interviewed after the ribbon-cutting.
Huebner said it was “kind of weird” to see his name on the building.
“When I retired, two and a half years ago, the board said they were going to do this. I”m not sure I thought it was a great idea but I must admit, I really appreciate the honor and more importantly, I’m so happy that the patients, the staff and the providers have such a great new place to practice where they can continue to take great care of our community,” he said.
Huebner, who gave credit to the architects and contractors, said he thought the building came out “beautifully.”
Fort explained what the new building brings to the hospital’s campus.
“We were out of space, literally and figuratively, out of space for some of our most busy practices: Orthopaedics, ears nose and throats, our physiatry practice. We were seeing patients in substandard space. There wasn’t enough room for two wheelchairs to fit through the hallway and literally, patients had to go outside of the facility to go to the other part of the facility to go to the bathroom,” he said.
The new building alleviates the space problem at the Rutland hospital and “makes sure that Rutland Regional will have strong specialty services for years and decades to come,” Fort added.
Physiatry, or physical medicine and rehabilitation, treats a “wide variety of medical conditions affecting the brain, spinal cord, nerves, bones, joints, ligaments, muscles and tendons,” according to the website of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.
Fort spoke of the efforts of H.P. Cummings Construction doing a “tremendous job” in keeping the project going when the pandemic shut down many work sites and activities.
According to Fort, the local subcontractors were “extremely dedicated” and when the workers were able to get back to the site, there was no reports of workers testing positive for COVID-19, or spreading the virus despite having hundreds of tradespeople working on the building.
“We had to shut down construction for about a month last spring, during the height of the COVID pandemic. ... This extended the deadline by about two months but we still pretty much finished on target financially and just a little bit over what was scheduled (for construction completion),” Fort added.
The Thomas W. Huebner Medical Office Building cost $24 million to build, according to Rutland Regional Medical Center. The groundbreaking was in April 2019 and the building was put into use in the middle of September.
Fort said the orthopedic practice and physiatry practices started seeing patients a week before the ENT clinic opened.
The 37,000-square-foot, two-story building provides office space for the Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Ear, Nose and Throat and Audiology.
Huebner lives in Rutland, which he called his “town” and his “community.” Fort said he still considers Huebner a mentor.
