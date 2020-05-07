Rutland Regional Medical Center is bringing back some staff members as they prepare to resume some elective procedures starting Friday, according to Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center.
On Monday, Gov. Phil Scott approved an order that allows hospitals to resume some procedures.
Scott had issued a directive for elective procedures to be postponed in March but after Vermont had seen an apparent decrease in new COVID-19 cases, indicating an expected surge was unlikely for now, he modified the order.
Fort called it good news for patients who needed to defer “some important diagnostic or surgical procedures” or who had put off seeing their doctors for a period of what had extended almost two months.
While Fort said he supported the directives the governor had issued to follow the “best guidelines out there” to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID so hospitals such as the one in Rutland would be able to have the capacity to care for what COVID patients they treat.
Fort said the health care providers at Rutland Regional have been planning for this week for about a month or so. He said physicians, surgeons and specialists had been keeping in touch with patients to keep them informed about when the particular patient might be able to have their planned procedure.
Fort mentioned surgeons in particular as having kept tabs on which patients could have a procedure delayed and the priorities for when the procedures resumed. The earliest patients as RRMC moves back toward its normal operations will be outpatients and those at low risk.
The final step, assuming the state continues to ease restrictions, would be patients who would need a post-operation hospital stay and high-risk patients, Fort added.
Some examples of procedures that would resume on Friday include orthopedic procedures to the knee that do not necessarily require full anesthesia or carpal-tunnel procedures which are quick and don’t require the patient to go under general anesthesia.
Some diagnostic procedures like magnetic resonating imaging, or MRI, and routine screening mammography will also resume this week.
Fort said the third area that will resume this week, beside procedures and diagnostics, is the physician specialty clinics.
To continue steps taken to slow the spread of the virus, those clinics will begin by operating at about half their usual capacity.
Fort said that would allow for social distancing and to reduce the amount of time a patient is in a waiting room, potentially exposed to the respiratory virus or other contagions.
“And then, we need more time to turn over each exam room because we have an enhanced sanitation and cleaning routine we’re doing in all the exam rooms,” Fort added.
Some patients will continue to be seen through telemedicine.
Patients have been told they need to be masked and should expect to be screened. Patients with COVID-like symptoms, like fever or cough, should call ahead instead of going to the appointment at the hospital to determine whether they need to be tested.
Last week, Fort said administrators had some preliminary discussions about bringing back some of the about 150 staff members who had been placed on unpaid leave based on declining revenue and a decrease in people using hospital services.
On Wednesday, Fort said some people were already being called back although he said he didn’t know the exact numbers.
Some of those being brought back from furlough are administrative staff who can schedule procedures or work with a patient’s insurance provider to make sure procedures are covered
“I think we are certainly ready to do this. We’ve had two months of dealing, very actively, with the coronavirus situation. We’ve had experience with how to protect our staff and protect our patients so we’ve had time to put in place processes and procedures in the hospital to do that so that people, on Friday, when we start doing elective surgical procedures again, I think our community and our patients can feel very confident in knowing that it’s safe to come back to the hospital,” he said.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.