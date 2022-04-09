After an unprecedented two years, health care providers and staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center began to tell their stories on Wednesday at the Paramount Theatre at an annual meeting that featured remarks from Gov. Phil Scott and the hospital’s president and CEO, Claudio Fort.
When COVID-19 reached Vermont in 2020, Rutland Regional was one of the sites that became “the front line of a battle we never expected,” Scott said.
“More than any other area, health care across Vermont has been tested. And I can assure you, as someone who has been watching over the whole field, you rose to the challenge and met that test and served us well,” said Scott.
Scott spoke of the support provided by the Rutland hospital to keeping long-term facilities safe and getting the vaccine to Vermonters. The Green Mountain State has been a leader in vaccination rates and Scott said state officials estimated Rutland Regional provided as many as 60,000 vaccinations and saw as many as 800 people during its busiest days.
“None of this could have happened without your frontline staff who worked under extremely tough conditions and for far longer than any of would have hoped. They went above and beyond to help Vermonters keep healthy, all while facing workforce shortages, wearing pounds of protective gear, pulling double and triple shifts, comforting both patients and their families in person, over the phone and on video and doing all of this while managing the same stress in their own lives as the people they served,” he said.
Fort, who pointed out that Rutland Regional’s 125th anniversary was in September, said everyone has been under extreme stress.
“We were concerned about the health of our parents and our vulnerable friends and neighbors who had underlying health problems. We have been concerned about the impact on our school age children. We have been isolated from our loved ones and have not been able to have been with them in the hospital or to attend important events in person like graduations and weddings. We have all suffered throughout this pandemic, the most devastating public health crisis in our lifetimes. But unlike other workers, those on the front lines of health care haven’t just carried their own burden, they have also taken on the fears, anxieties and suffering of those in their care,” he said.
Rutland Regional is sharing that experience with the community with “19 Stories,” a series of videos in which hospital staff talks about their experience and shares what advice they would have given to their pre-pandemic selves.
“You are going to be tested,” said Fran Sun, an administrative assistant in employee wellness. “And you are going to be challenged and you are going to laugh and you’re going to cry and you’re going to make amazing friends and you’re going to do things professionally that you didn’t see coming in your future.”
Dr. Rick Hildebrant chief medical information officer and director of hospital medicine, said he would tell the Hildebrant from February 2020 that he should do everything he can to let everyone know their value and how they can feel fulfilled in what they do.
“Take a breath. Things are going to get really, really crazy. But you have this. You got this. You’re going to be okay,” said Jean Ray, training and development coordinator for environmental sciences.
“Have faith,” said Jen Buckley, who works in registration. “Have faith that everything was going to work out. Because there are going to be some really hard times.”
On Friday, Fort said he appreciated that the community would have the chance to hear from people who worked on the front lines in various capacities during such an unprecedented moment.
“They’re really compelling stories from physicians to volunteers to (intensive care unit) nurses to housekeepers and therapists. It’s really a great compilation across the hospital and you can hear directly from them, the joys, the struggles, the challenges and the triumphs. It’s really pretty dramatic and we’re really excited for people to access them on our website and hear these stories for themselves,” he said.
The public can visit the hospital’s website — rrmc.org — to view the project.
The live meeting also marked a change because it was first to take place in person after a canceled meeting in 2020 and a virtual meeting in 2021 and because it marked the end of the time on the Rutland Regional board of directors for Joe Kraus, the chairman, and Casella Waste founder Joseph Casella, former chairman of the board. Kraus will be succeeded by Mark Foley Jr.
Fort said he was pleased the annual meeting took place at the Paramount.
“I think the message to our community is not just that the hospital has survived and is still strong and resilient but so is our beloved Paramount Theatre. Holding it there was really important and having the governor come and he recognized the Paramount also,” he said.
While Fort said he wanted the Rutland County area to view the annual meeting as a positive event, he included a caution.
“We are done with COVID. Absolutely, we’re all done with COVID. What remains to be seen is, is COVID done with us? That’s a big question. But even if this was the total end of COVID, one of the messages that I think we conveyed Wednesday night was that it’s not over for our people here. Going through this, you don’t just flip a switch and go back to normal. … We’ve been impacted. We’ve been changed. Health care has been changed,” he said.
Fort said he, Scott, Kraus and Foley all shared this idea.
“Don’t forget about us in health care. We all want to go on and move forward but we’ve got some struggles ahead of us,” he said.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.