Starting today, patients at Rutland Regional Medical Center will be able to have more friends and family visit than when COVID rates were high.
Hospital administrators have relaxed the visitation policy to allow two visitors per patient during regular visiting hours. Earlier this year, each patient was limited to two designated visitors for the duration of the patient’s stay.
The new policy also allows children to visit.
In a statement, Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional, said the change was made because COVID is declining.
“Less COVID in our community means that it is now safer to allow additional people to visit patients. We also recognize that visits with loved ones is a crucial part of healing, and we are glad that we can now expand these to more people,” he said.
In addition, the hospital has reopened surgical waiting areas.
Rutland Regional’s two visitors per patient limit extends through the inpatient and outpatient arenas, with some exceptions made for patients at the end of life.
The limit was set because having more than two visitors per patient creates noise and congestion problems in the hospital and can interfere with patient care and safety.
Hospital visitors must check in and out through the main entrance at Stratton Road.
Visitors will continue to be required to wear hospital-issued masks and undergo a basic COVID screening as they check in.
Fort added that local health care providers hope we are seeing the end of COVID in our community.
“However, we continue to watch infection levels both locally and more regionally. If those numbers begin to rise again as they have in the past, we stand ready to reimpose restrictions to protect patients and staff and keep our hospital available for all. For the moment, though, it’s gratifying to open our hospital for more visitors,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.