Starting today, leaders of Rutland Regional Medical Center are imposing new restrictions for visitors to protect patients and staff from the spread of COVID, which has been hitting Rutland County particularly hard during the past couple of weeks.
According to the Vermont Department of Health online COVID dashboard on Wednesday, there were more than 400 new cases reported on Tuesday. The dashboard lists cases identified the day previous to the posting so Wednesday’s numbers reflect Tuesday cases.
During the past two weeks, Rutland County has seen more than 850 cases, the highest two-week total of any county except Chittenden which only had a few more than 900 cases even though the population of Chittenden County, according to the 2020 census, is 2.5 more than the population of Rutland County.
Washington County, by contrast, had 333 cases in the last two weeks, the dashboard showed.
The dashboard lists 92 people hospitalized for COVID — a record for Vermont.
Claudio Fort, the president and CEO of Rutland Regional, called the changes a “more restrictive visitor policy.”
“We’re going to be essentially limiting visitation for the majority of our inpatient visits to only people who qualify as ‘essential support people,’” he said.
A release sent Wednesday said patients who need as “essential support person’ (ESP) include patients at the end of life, patients who are giving birth and patients with disabilities.
Pediatric patients are limited to two parents or guardians as support for the duration of their stay. Except for the clinics that treat pediatric patients or dependents, children are not allowed as visitors.
Patients in outpatient departments, such as imaging or infusion, may have only one visitor or ESP who may accompany them as far as registration. Surgical patients may have a support person escort the patient in and return after the surgery to receive discharge instructions.
Patients may access the pharmacy and financial counseling department.
All visitors and ESP must remain in the patients’ rooms and wear masks at all times, even when in a patient room with the door closed.
With the exception of specific clinical situations, COVID-positive visitors are not allowed.
Fort said hospital administrators had hoped to delay changing the visitation policy but decided, based on the large number of cases in Rutland County, they needed to amend the policy “immediately.”
On Monday, officials at the University of Vermont Medical Center also announced patient restrictions, set to begin Wednesday, that included requiring masks at all times when in the building, including visitors who are sleeping while staying overnight, the closure of inpatient waiting rooms and a limit of two designated ESP per patient, although only one is allowed to make a visit on a given day.
Hjonis Hanson, a representative of Central Vermont Medical Center, said their hospital had not made any recent changes to their visitation policy, although it is a member of the UVM Health Network.
Visitors who are approved to come to the hospital will be screened but the Rutland hospital has not yet restricted non-vaccinated people from entering the building.
According to Fort, there are many people getting care at the hospital. Recently, he discussed how many patients in the RRMC coverage area had delayed care during the pandemic which resulted in more usage at the site as restrictions eased. On Wednesday, he said the census was still high but stable.
“The past two weeks, we’ve had between 15 to 20 COVID-positive inpatients and our ICU (intensive care unit) has been running at 90% percent capacity continuously,” he said.
However, the Rutland hospital hasn’t had to change its status to “critical,” and there has been no need to cancel elective procedures, Fort pointed out.
The new policy will be presented to the public through signage outside the hospital, advertising, a flier that can be handed out to people who come to the building and through social media and the hospital’s website.
Kevin Robinson, a representative of the hospital, said visitors have been notified in-person or by phone.
“We don’t want (visitors) to find themselves (in a situation where) today they could visit, tomorrow they couldn’t so we let them know in person,” he said.
The spread of COVID in Rutland County has affected the hospital staff as well. Fort said “at any given point” there are five to 10 employees who are symptomatic, COVID-positive or showing potential symptoms.
“They are out of circulation until we’re assured that they are not positive. It hasn’t been a widespread thing, but at a point in time when every single person is critical here, A) we want to protect our staff, and, B) we want to make sure we have the staff to take care of our patients,” he said.
Fort said that was “part of the equation when considering changes to the visitor policy.
The hospital is also restricting the use of its food court to staff and patients and ESP.
Robinson said the public could help by getting vaccinated if they aren’t or getting their booster to “supercharge their immune system.”
Fort said that hospital leaders are uncertain when the policy will be relaxed, but expect it to remain in place through the holidays.
While Fort said Rutland Regional staff were aware that being in the hospital can be difficult and can be made worse if it happens during the holidays and family and loved ones aren’t allowed to visit. But he said those considerations were reflected in the changes.
“We don’t want a visitor coming in and bringing a compromised patient COVID which could significantly harm them,” he said.
Rutland Regional has “social services” staff that can help a patient connect with family and friends remotely.
“We’re trying to do this as gently and humanely as possible but really, the risks, with this high level of transmission, are significant in Rutland County and we want to protect the patients here,” he said.
