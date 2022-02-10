Rutland Regional Medical Center will be relaxing its visitation policy and shutting down its vaccination clinic in response to COVID-19 cases trending downward in Rutland and across Vermont.
The change to the visitation policy, which begins on Monday. allows each patient to have two consistent visitors.
In a statement, Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional, said the goal of the staff at the hospital is always to keep patients safe.
“At the same time, we understand that healing includes having family and friends close by. With more than two-weeks of downward COVID numbers, our COVID Operations Team felt we could safely relax some of the restrictions we placed on visitors and staff these past few months,” Fort said.
The primary change affects visitors for patients, who had not been allowed in the hospital except in certain instances since December.
Beginning Monday, inpatients can designate two consistent people to visit during their stay. Only these two designated visitors may visit during the patient’s stay. Outpatients and same-day surgical patients are limited to one support person due to the availability of space in the respective waiting areas.
Visitation hours for inpatients remain 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All visitors, whether inpatient or outpatient, must wear a hospital-issued mask while they are at the hospital.
Rutland Regional staff will continue to use tools like video conferencing to keep patients connected to family and friends.
A press release sent by Rutland Regional staff on Thursday called the closure of the hospital's COVID-19 vaccination clinic, set for Sunday, “another sign of things moving in the right direction.”
The clinic, located on the top floor of the Thomas W. Huebner Medical Office building, opened in the fall to provide vaccine and booster shots.
In a statement, Jonathan Reynolds, vice president of clinical services at RRMC, said closing the clinic will be a “major milestone in our mission to get our community vaccinated and protected.
“Fewer and fewer people need a COVID vaccine, and now, there are plenty of places to get one elsewhere in the community. We continue to urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted as it is your best protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19,” he said.
The full visitor policy can be viewed on the website at rrmc.org/about/policies/visitor-restriction which is updated to include the changes that will take effect on Monday.
