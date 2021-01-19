Medical staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center are developing a plan that would allow patients with COVID-19, if they are willing and if they have someone who can help support their care, to recover at their homes rather than in the hospital.
Kathleen Boyd, a registered nurse and senior director for care management and population health at Rutland Regional, said she and other health care provider like VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region and Bayada Home Health Care, developed the discharge option for a select group of patients.
Boyd added that those patients will have access to “significant wraparound services” such as home care, skilled nursing and telehealth visits with a medical provider.
“It was designed to allow patients to have the option to recover safely and comfortably at home without the fear that they’re not going to have the care or the support needed if questions or concerns arise,” she said.
Boyd added that patients need to be involved in the decisions made around the participation in the program.
According to Boyd, the premise of the program was not about ensuring the hospital in Rutland has the capacity to provide care for COVID-positive patients in case of a surge.
“We wanted to make sure that people who are being admitted to the hospital (are the ones who) require care that can only be delivered at a hospital,” she said.
Boyd said the program to find ways to offer patients the option of going home to recover is national but staff at Rutland Regional adapted it to meet the needs of the local community.
The anticipation is that the program will be implemented within the next few weeks, but Boyd said everyone — from hospital staff to home health nurses — are coordinating to be sure everyone knows their role.
Danielle Robillard, a nurse practitioner at RRMC, said the participation of family or other support person, like a friend or neighbor to the patient, is very important. She said those willing to help will get some education on matters like properly using personal protective equipment, and cleaning surfaces correctly.
“We want to be able to keep the people up-to-date with what they need to do to keep themselves safe while helping to provide care for this patient in a home setting,” she said.
Nicole Moran, a nurse and chief clinical operations officer for the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, said a patient who wants to get their care at home actually needs to identify someone as a “primary caregiver” who can be called on day or night, because home health can provide daily visits but not 24-hour care.
On those daily visits, nursing and other care providers will “don the full PPE,” Moran said. She said those care providers are following guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention so Bayada will be observing the same practices.
Robillard said the “ideal patient” who may be able to take advantage of the option is somebody who has a mild degree of symptoms that can be easily controlled with supplemental oxygen, no organ dysfunction or liver damage and whose chest X-ray “looks great and nice and clear.”
People who have other uncontrolled medical problems, like heart trouble, would not be likely candidates.
“We look at them as a whole person, not just the COVID-19 diagnosis, making sure they would be safe at home, their labs (laboratory test results) are clean and they have all the resources they need,” she said.
Samantha Helinski, a nurse and clinical transition liaison at RRMC, said another factor would be the proximity of the patient to a hospital.
“When we consider the distance from the hospital, we’re looking at a patient who is alert, oriented, capable of directing their own self-care. We do take into consideration that if their health does decline, they’re going to have to get back to the hospital in a timely fashion,” she said.
Helinski said medical providers would want the patient to be no more than 20 to 30 minutes from a hospital.
