Rutland Regional Medical Center has made a smooth transition back to performing some procedures and tests, according to the hospital's chief medical officer, Dr. Melbourne Boynton.
In March, Gov. Phil Scott, after ordering hospitals in Vermont to delay elective procedures because of a concern the state might need the capacity to handle an expected surge of patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Earlier this month, the governor gave hospitals permission to start resuming some of those procedures and tests although some restrictions remain.
Boynton said things had been going “really well” since the hospital resumed some of its services.
“The price of admission is safety, right? So everything is done, number one, all the time, with an eye toward safety,” he said.
Since the state revised its restrictions, Rutland Regional is using about 70% of its surgical volume and about 70% of its screening volume, Boynton estimated. He said colonoscopies and mammograms were an example of the kind of screening RRMC is doing again.
“We are encountering less resistance than we thought we might and I think that's because of the safety procedures that we put into place. Patients, when they come, it's amazing. I thought they would view some of these procedures as annoying, but they're actually quite pleased that they're in place and extremely gratified with the care,” he said.
Boynton said the staff at the hospital expect the next step will be overnight procedures, if allowed by the state, but he said he doesn't expect that to happen until mid-June.
With the hospital being idle on elective procedures and tests, Boynton used a quote attributed to Dwight D. Eisenhower, to describe how RRMC made a smooth transition: “In preparing for battle, I have always found that plans are useless, but planning is indispensable.”
Boynton added the change has “not been a battle by any stretch” but said the plans allowed the hospital to give patients what staff believes is the best and safest experience.
Same patients have been reluctant to reschedule their procedures over lingering concerns about the possibility of being infected with COVID. Boynton said medical care providers understood those concerns were “very legitimate” but explained to patients that staff members at the hospital were taking extensive precautions.
“We've encountered that. We've very respectful of it. Most people, when they see the safety measures in place, all the screening that's done, feel very comfortable coming in,” he said.
There are differences from what a hospital visit was like before the pandemic. Patients who need surgery are required to be tested for COVID.
“We've had a bit of challenging logistics about helping people get that done in an expedient manner,” Boynton said.
After the test, the patients are asked to self-isolate from the time they test negative for COVID until they go to the hospital for their surgical procedure.
What will be different for patients is a routine screening, during which those coming to the hospital will be asked about specific symptoms. The patient will be given some hand sanitizer and a face mask to prevent droplet transmission.
Rutland Regional care providers have not seen any patient-to-patient transmission of COVID which Boynton attributes to the safety measures.
Visitors are still not permitted but anyone coming for medical care is permitted to have an “essential companion” to help the patient get there and home, help the patient get post-care prescriptions and help to collect the post-care instructions the patient needs to follow after leaving the hospital.
Boynton praised the staff at the hospital for being able to go from planning for the possibility of a worst case scenario involving a highly-contagious virus to resuming the kind of work they hadn't done for about two months.
“We have seen people rally together, re-educate themselves, repurpose their efforts in order to be ready for a COVID-19 surge. We've been fortunate enough to not have the surge ... but as we've not encountered the surge and people are getting back to more routine life, people (who work for the hospital) are smiling,” he said.
Boynton said he believes the staff has the advantage of providing health care which he called a “wonderful purpose.”
Boynton said one thing local care providers wanted the public to know was that they can come to the emergency department immediately if they are experiencing any kind of symptoms such as chest pains, shortness of breath or high fever. Residents are urged not to wait to come to the hospital if they're experiencing those kinds of health emergencies because hospital staff need to put extra measures in place to provide the safest care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.