Rutland Regional is among the “Best Maternity Care Hospitals,” according to a release sent by the hospital on Monday, citing a Leapfrog Hospital Survey conducted last year.
This will be the second year for the category.
Leapfrog Group describes itself as a “nonprofit watchdog organization with a mission, according to its website, to start “giant leaps forward” in U.S. Health care safety and quality by using tools like their survey to inform the public about their health care options.
According to Rutland Regional, being on the list for maternity care means being a hospital that has “provided exceptional care to mothers, newborns and their families,” based on the Leapfrog survey.
Dr. Robin Leight, medical director of Rutland Women’s Healthcare, said in a statement that the recognition “underscores the value of our cohesive family-centered (obstetrics, or OB) program.
“We have board certified OB providers, clinic-based OB nurse care coordinators and birthing center nurses who work with community pediatricians and pediatric nurses to deliver high quality and integrated care for the whole family. Together, we guide patients through their pregnancy and pathway to delivery with individual and personalized care,” Leight said.
“I’m enormously proud of the good work my team does on behalf of women in the Rutland community,” Leight added on Monday.
Nancy Cooper, global editor-in-chief of Newsweek, said the recognition is for an “elite group of hospitals nationwide.”
The new designation, which was first included in Newsweek last year, are for hospitals that have lower rates of C-sections, early elective delivery, and episiotomy, which involves a cutting to allow more room for the for the baby to pass through, especially during a difficult labor.
About 225 hospitals made the list with Rutland Regional the only Vermont hospital in Vermont.
The full list of recipients will appear on Newsweek’s website and in the upcoming hard copy of the magazine.
Elizabeth Kyhill, a registered nurse and senior director of physician practices at RRMC said the designation “dovetails nicely” with the SCOPE Certification” the hospital’s Women’s Healthcare department received last year. SCOPE is a voluntary patient safety review program.
“The team at both Rutland Women’s Healthcare and the birthing center are continually looking for areas of improvement and it is nice that these efforts are being recognized,” Kyhill said in a statement.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.