The words “White Lives Matter More” have been covered up where they were spray-painted on a River Street building but the president of the Rutland Chapter of the NAACP said the incident raises serious issues for the community.
Tabitha Moore, who also is state director for the Vermont NAACP, said the incident went beyond a few words on a wall.
“It's indicative of this larger systemic belief that for some reason people really do feel entitled - for some reason their race makes them more deserving of fair treatment or more deserving of certain resources or access to goods or when they mess up. It's not attributed to everyone in their race. It's just a lone wolf. These are the kind of things that breed this perception,” she said.
Moore agreed there was a connection between “Black Lives Matter,” a phrase that's often used when protesting the death of Black men and women at the hands of police and the phrase “White Lives Matter More,” which seem to imply Black people have less of a right to live.
“There's definitely a threat in that statement. It was intentional. It's a narrative that we have known for a long time, and as we push back on this inequitable treatment and this unfair attribution of certain behaviors to certain races, we're going to get more of it. Rutland is just beginning this process,” she said.
Cmdr. Greg Sheldon, of the Rutland City Police Department, said the police were not notified about the graffiti and have not investigated the incident. He said police have not heard any complaints about the graffiti.
Ben Benedict, a Rutland resident and a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy, said he had seen a post on Tuesday morning about the graffiti before he even got out of bed.
“I just commented, 'I'll go over right now and take care of it.' So, yeah, I just got out of bed and went right over,” he said.
Benedict said he tried various methods, including some “Graffiti Buster” cleaner provided by Rutland City Department of Public Works employees but, at best, they were smearing the paint and not removing it. He said he turned to Facebook again, looking for help, and a nearby resident told Benedict he would come by with paint and rollers, which they used to cover it up.
“It's a small community, and I like to think I have a decent voice. I bartend downtown - I have for quite a lot of years, so I know a lot of the younger crowd. Right now, I'm not working so I just decided, I'll step up, I'll go do it,” he said.
While Moore said it was “minimally a good sign that people don't want to see” a racist phrase on a Rutland building, she explained why covering the graffiti wasn't enough.
“One of the dangers, one of the things that happens here, and we saw it with the Confederate slips in the libraries, is that people just want it to go away. But we can't just paint over it and let it go away, we have to have conversations about what it means. We have to do the work of understanding why people felt like that was OK to do,” she said.
In 2018, anti-Semitic fliers that included the Confederate flag were found placed inside books in Rutland Free Library. Similar incidents had taken place at other Vermont libraries.
Moore said she learned about the graffiti when someone sent her a photo Tuesday. She said she sent the photo to Chief Brian Kilcullen of the Rutland City Police Department.
Moore said Kilcullen responded by telling her he understood the graffiti had been covered up, but she insisted the Rutland community should do more.
“It's more than covering it up. It's more than making it look like it doesn't appear because that's part of the pervasiveness of systemic white supremacy, this idea that if we just cover it up, then it's not a problem. This is a symptom of the problem,” she said.
Moore asked how the community could “call (people who would write graffiti like “White Lives Matter More”) to the table” to find out why they feel the way they do. She added that “whether or not we like their beliefs or how horrified we are, they're part of our community too.”
During summer, NAACP will have programs that address white supremacy, at least three sessions based on the Ibram X. Kendi book, “How to Be an Antiracist,” as well as several meetings on the themes, “Know Your Rights” and training for nonviolent direct action.
Moore said she and Kilcullen also have been working on a Fair and Impartial Policing Committee for the Rutland City Police Department. Vermont State Police already have a committee dedicated to the same goal.
Benedict said he's gotten a lot of positive feedback on the actions he took Tuesday. “It needed to be addressed for sure. It's just tough to think that anyone did that in this town,” he said.
