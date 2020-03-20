The GE Aviation plant in Rutland is open, operating and “not experiencing any significant operational disruption due to COVID-19,” according to a statement released Thursday.
The release said the company's “No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our employees.”
Company officials are working closely with local governments, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to actively monitor the outbreak and take all necessary precautions.
The release said GE is in constant communication with employees, customers, suppliers and governments to maintain business continuity.
Site emergency medical response plans have been implemented and new workplace protocols are in place including reinforcing best practices for personal hygiene and more frequent disinfection of common areas.
Employees are being given proactive guidance regarding health screening, monitoring symptoms, where flexible work arrangements could occur and travel restrictions, including business-essential travel only to some regions.
The company's efforts to meet the virus response are being created in parallel with government directives.
The statement said it was not only Rutland but all GE Aviation sites that are open and operating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.