The superintendent of the Rutland City Public Schools posted details of the district’s plans for the fall but acknowledged they don’t have all the information they need yet, a situation Assistant Superintendent Rob Bliss said was the state was being “as supportive as they can be.”
Bliss said there had been opportunities for superintendents like Bill Olsen, the incoming superintendent for Rutland, to speak with Dan French, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Education, at least once a week.
However, Bliss said the administrators in the district are looking forward to getting more complete information about some transportation issues for the school buses and what might happen if a student was found to have COVID-19.
Schools across Vermont are working to set their plans for the fall following a period of the 2019-20 school year starting in March and continuing through the end of the academic year when schools were closed as part of Vermont’s declaration of a state of emergency. The switch by schools to remote learning was part of the state’s effort to flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19.
With the school year starting in little more than a month, district officials have been eager to tell parents and students what to expect, but the state released its guidance on Friday.
The plan for Rutland schools is posted to the district’s home page.
By email on Monday, Olsen said officials at the district appreciated the state’s guidance.
“At our local level, the collaboration of our planning team is so impressive. For example, (Rutland Intermediate School) teacher Sue Tanen has been so helpful as we formulate what this will look like in a real classroom setting. I am exceedingly thankful for the commitment our staff made to this work last spring and this summer. Their professionalism is on display through the pandemic,” he said.
In Friday’s posting, Olsen assured parents the health and safety of their children is the primary consideration.
“Ultimately, all of these decisions are based on recommendations from the Department of Health in the context of the current state of the virus in Vermont. Know that our practices will shift in response to health and safety conditions,” he said.
Bliss said the coming school year will look different for different students and families. All families will have an option for remote education but high school students are expected to have a mix of in-person education and remote learning. The goal set by RPS is for younger students to have at least an option for in-person instruction every day.
Olsen said RPS wanted to “allow a family choice.”
“Ultimately, this kind of challenge requires a high degree of flexibility and partnership so that we can put students in the best position to do well. We are all working together – state agencies, the School Board, parents, staff and students – in order to have a successful year,” he said.
Students will not be able to share communal meals in the cafeteria but lunch and breakfast will be served in the classroom, although the exact method is expected to be different from school to school
Buses will run after a third of the district’s families said they expected their students to ride a bus at least part of the time.
Visitors to the school will be limited and staff, educators and students are expected to wear masks.
While Bliss said he was aware that some people believe face masks are controversial, he said the district was going to make them part of the culture in order to keep schools open. He said administrators were counting on the students to help keep each other healthy.
“I think Rutland’s a pretty special community where we look out for each other. We’re counting on Rutlanders to say, ‘Look, we’re going to do everything we can to keep our schools open and keep our kids and faculty and staff safe as well as families,” he said.
Bliss said administrators are mindful that the start of the school year is approaching and they are planning accordingly. For instance, he said there will be a push within the next week for families to commit to in-person or remote learning.
“I know that’s one decision that’s weighing heavily on parents is, what’s it going to be, in person, remote or hybrid, especially for parents of young children. “How am I going to set up my child care needs, before, during and after?’ So those (responses) are going to put us in a great spot to make sure (A) we’re ready to go and (B) we’re going to serve the community in a way that helps them the best” he said.
Bliss said as the school year approaches, principals at the individual schools will host remote meetings to explain the changes and answer questions.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.