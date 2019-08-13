The Rutland City School Board voted to consider Mary Alma Noonan, former chief financial officer for Green Mountain College as its new CFO during Tuesday evening's meeting of the Board of Commissioners.
Noonan would begin Sept. 1 in her new capacity.
“She went through two different interviews ... she was the strongest candidate,” said Commissioner Hurley Cavacas. “She's very knowledgeable, and I believe will serve this district well.”
Commissioner Kam Johnston said he voted "no" on the potential decision to hire Noonan, on the grounds that she was over qualified and questioned the long-term commitment of the candidate and whether she was hired on as a “fixer” for Green Mountain College.
“She went in there eyes open,” Cavacas defended. “Her big thing with the school district is giving back to a community.”
“When she took the position, she knew there was a chance,” said Commissioner Alison Notte. “She enjoyed changing from the corporate world to education.”
Commissioner Matt Olewnik commented on Noonan's history as a Vermonter and how her return home indicated a desire and willingness to remain long-term.
“She's got roots,” said Commissioner Joann Pentzak.
In a role-call vote to approve the personal memorandum concerning Noonan, Johnston was the only commissioner who voted “no,” and Commissioner Charlene Seward abstained.
Cavacas then voted to go into executive session, which was unanimously approved.
Cavacas said after the meeting a motion to authorize counsel to "negotiate with employee as discussed in executive session" passed unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.