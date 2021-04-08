Rutland County’s senators are backing a bill aimed at keeping Castleton University’s name from changing, and would require the state college system to issue separate financial reports for each of its institutions.
The bill, S.134, was introduced earlier this week by Republican Senator Joshua Terenzini and cosponsored by Senators Brian Collamore and Cheryl Hooker, the former a Republican, the latter a Democrat.
“Number one, we believe that Castleton University is the shining star of the state college system, and over the past decade a brand has been built there,” said Terenzini on Thursday. “People know Castleton University, as a name it’s a powerhouse.”
The bill would essentially require that should the Vermont State College System change the name of a campus, the existing name be included in the forefront.
Terenzini said this desire isn’t driven by nostalgia or a desire for things to go unchanged.
“There could be financial ramifications from these decisions,” he said. “Alumni have already told the state they will not pledge any longer if the name is changed. We also have great fear that it will hurt the Rutland regional economy as well by losing that brand and that identity. We don’t want it to become some generic state college name and just have this be another generic campus within the diluted program. This college has a strong brand that’s recognized.”
Vermont State College officials announced in late February a plan that involves consolidating Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College under a single accreditation by the start of the 2023-24 school year. The system has been struggling financially for years, but the coronavirus pandemic made the situation far worse and more immediate. The Legislature pumped $30 million into the system to keep it afloat while a long-term plan was created, this coming after the departure of several VSCS leaders in 2020.
The plan also calls for a single financial report for the consolidated system. S.134 would require separate reports for each institution.
“The bill all three of our senators have put forward is merely intended to make sure that information is provided in a regular way to our communities, to the Legislature, that people are held accountable for the plans they’re making, and that they let us know how they can help,” said Lyle Jepson, executive director at Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region.
In early February, the Chamber sent a letter to the VSCS opposing the merger of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College. It suggested VTC instead merge with Community College of Vermont and the state’s other technical centers. It also raised concerns about the possible impact changing the Castleton University name would have on its brand.
S.134 has been moved to the Senate Committee on Education, on which both Hooker and Terenzini serve.
According to Hooker, Senator Brian Campion, D-Bennington, chairman of the committee, has said that testimony will be taken on the bill. Given that it’s somewhat late in the session for a bill to be introduced, Hooker said it will likely have to be attached to another bill for it to pass this session.
Terenzini said the February letter sent to the VSCS was met with a vague response from the Office of the Chancellor.
“We will continue to work with the legislature and our other stakeholders to ensure we are meeting their expectations throughout this process,” VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny stated in an email Thursday. “Legislators introduce hundreds of bills each year and if this bill moves forward, we will look forward to weighing in on it then. We’ve been in close communication with legislators and legislative leadership throughout this process and know we are all working toward the successful future of the Vermont State Colleges System.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.