The Rutland County Solid Waste District was fined $37,000 for multiple violations of Vermont’s hazardous waste and solid waste management rules, according to a release sent on Thursday by the Agency of Natural Resources' Department of Environmental Conservation.
The solid waste district owns and operates a solid waste transfer station in Rutland, where customers can drop off hazardous waste, trash and recyclables.
An inspection of the transfer station on June 13, 2019, revealed a number of violations related to the storage and management of hazardous and solid wastes, as well as waste transporter violations.
Officials at the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued notices of alleged violations in July and August 2019, detailing the steps the facility needed to take to achieve compliance with the regulations. The staff at the solid waste district promptly addressed the violations and, in September 2019, confirmed to DEC their return to compliance, according to the release.
To resolve the matter, the administrators of the solid waste district have agreed to pay a fine of $37,000 for the hazardous and solid waste violations.
In a statement, Peter Walke, the commissioner the DEC, said facilities like the one in Rutland are important because they “help Vermonters keep these substances out of the environment.”
“Residents and customers bring waste to these facilities with the understanding it will be managed appropriately and in compliance with applicable regulations. It’s important that these facilities understand and follow the rules to ensure that solid and hazardous waste are properly managed,” Walke said.
Visit dec.vermont.gov/waste-management for more information about DEC’s Waste Management and Prevention Division, including information about solid waste management and recycling and information specific to hazardous waste generators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.